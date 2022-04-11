Heilind will be exhibiting at the largest dedicated wire processing event of the year
WILMINGTON, Mass., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be exhibiting its innovative electrical wire and cable connector solutions this May at the Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo (EWPTE) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. EWPTE is the world's largest event dedicated to the electrical wire and cable processing industry, with a focus on cable assemblies, cord sets, wiring harnesses and related products.
At the event, Heilind will be highlighting products from leading manufacturers 3M, Belden, Essentra, HellermannTyton, Hirose, Molex, Panduit, TE Connectivity and WAGO.
"Heilind is the largest distributor of interconnect products in North America and the reliable resource for technology preferred by today's electrical wire and cable processing professionals," said David Goforth, North American Director of Supplier Relations, Heilind Electronics. "EWPTE is a great opportunity for us to display our full line of connector solutions and tooling equipment."
Heilind Electronics, which serves customers ranging from start-ups to multinational OEMs, will have representatives and product samples at booth #426 for the duration of the show. EWPTE takes place May 11 and May 12 at Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.
About Heilind Electronics
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
