WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What happened?
HelioCampus, a technology-enabled services company that provides colleges and universities with the benchmarking and decision support services they need to operate more strategically and sustainably, today announced the acquisition of AEFIS, a trusted provider for institutional assessment, accreditation and education-to-employment initiatives. The acquisition bolsters HelioCampus' ability to help colleges and universities better align investments with financial and student learning outcomes. Together, this partnership will usher in a new era of institutional effectiveness — a comprehensive, data-informed approach towards continuous improvement and learner success as a methodology to run an institution.
Why does it matter?
"Our mission has been to use technology, benchmarking, and decision support to help colleges and universities improve their efficiency and effectiveness. Institutional success and long-term sustainability require aligning investments with both financial and student learning outcomes and creating a culture that is data-informed." said HelioCampus CEO, Darren Catalano. "The addition of AEFIS expands our ability to help institutions measure and evaluate how well they are fulfilling their mission and achieving their goals."
For colleges and universities, the newly-combined organization will allow them to utilize student learning outcomes data in concert with other institutional data to provide an unprecedented level of transparency. This unified view will directly support accreditation, financial sustainability and student success initiatives.
"The expanding role assessment plays in key decision making is evident based on the work we are doing with leaders of colleges and universities across the country. Together, with HelioCampus, we see a unique opportunity to help institutions achieve their mission of serving students by applying institutional data that is more meaningful, comprehensive, and intentionally linked to their effectiveness plans and sustainability, "said AEFIS CEO, Mustafa Sualp.
What's next?
"HelioCampus and AEFIS joining forces is the perfect next chapter at this point in our journey as a company. Through the combination of our complementary offerings and talented teams, we will accelerate our ability to help institutions align financial investments with learner and institutional outcomes," said HelioCampus CEO, Darren Catalano. "We share a common belief that learning happens everywhere and institutional sustainability is more important than ever."
HelioCampus enables insights for institutions to drive student success and grow revenue, understand the sustainability of academic programs, manage costs and streamline operations. AEFIS supports institutional assessment and accreditation management, continuous improvement, and education-to-employment initiatives. Together, the new organization will introduce a comprehensive approach to institutional effectiveness and learner success.
"Recognition of skills that are verifiable is a necessity for higher education. We are at an inflection point where academic innovation that demonstrates value across all learning experiences — curricular, co-curricular, credentials, achievements, prior learning experiences and continuous education — is no longer optional," said Mustafa Sualp, CEO of AEFIS. "With HelioCampus, we will accelerate our work in this area and help our academic partners truly deliver on their promise to learners."
HelioCampus is making a growth investment in AEFIS with the intention to grow the team and expand its capabilities and core offerings, with no interruption to current services; most notably support being provided to clients of both companies. Darren Catalano will continue to lead the combined company as CEO and AEFIS' co-founders will be assuming new leadership roles.
About HelioCampus
HelioCampus empowers institutional effectiveness through benchmarking and decision support helping colleges and universities deliver on their mission. With data from every corner of campus, HelioCampus enables insights for institutions to drive student success and grow revenue, understand the sustainability of academic programs, and manage costs and streamline operations through an enterprise technology platform and ongoing data science services.
Born out of the University System of Maryland and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, HelioCampus is purpose-built to serve the unique needs of higher education. HelioCampus offers a unique perspective on using data to facilitate meaningful conversations that spur action, leading to greater institutional health and performance.
Learn more at http://www.heliocampus.com and follow @HelioCampus on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About AEFIS
AEFIS —Assessment, Evaluation, Feedback, and Intervention System — is a unified platform for managing institutional assessment and accreditation, planning for continuous improvement, and connecting authentic lifelong learning to help improve learner success. For colleges and universities, the company's modern, SaaS platform enables easy automation of evaluation, supports individual student assessment, facilitates curriculum mapping and review, streamlines campus-wide accreditation processes, and helps to achieve strategic and educational goals. AEFIS enables institutions to capture data from diverse learning experiences as verified evidence of achievement. This enables students to make portable achievements from courses, co-curricular engagements, student employment, and even student self-identified experiences.
Learn more at https://www.aefis.com/, and join the growing center for communities of practice at AEFIS Academy https://www.aefisacademy.org/
