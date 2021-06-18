GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new reseller partnership with AllGreenHydroponics.com, specializing in indoor gardening equipment for hobbyists and commercial growers to represent Heliospectra's market leading LED lighting and light control solutions for controlled environments agriculture.

Based out of lovely Sheridan, Wyoming, United States, AllGreenHydroponics.com caters to the North American market, providing specialized products and services for commercial growers, allowing their customers to excel with their gardening results, independent of size, location, and time of year.  

"At AllGreenHydroponics.com, we strive to bring our customers the best and most innovative products available today. Our partnership with Heliospectra will be a big part of that forward-thinking innovation we offer," says Reid.

"We are excited about this partnership, as our objectives of delivering the best technology and customer service available for growers aligns with those of AllGreenHydroponics.com." Comments Scott Thornton, GM of North America at Heliospectra. "This partnership will allow us to reach all segments of the market and provide growers, our customers, the exceptional quality service that they expect from us," adds Thornton.

