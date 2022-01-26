TAMPLA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hendry Marine Industries is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard McCreary as President of Gulf Marine Repair effective January 31, 2022. Richard brings a wealth of executive level leadership experience in the ship repair and construction industry.
Richard comes to Gulf Marine Repair from Vigor Works, LLC, where he was Vice President of Business Development responsible for cultivating commercial relationships and providing market analysis in the ship repair and fabrication business lines. He has also held executive positions at BAE Systems, Marinette Marine Corporation, VT Halter Marine, and other shipbuilders in a career spanning five decades.
"As a legacy company with a long history of success, Hendry Marine highly values those with a proven track record in the industry," said Kelly Hendry, President of Hendry Marine Industries. "Richard has the right experience, proving over a long career in shipbuilding and repair that he has what it takes to lead."
Richard graduated from the University of Michigan College of Engineering with a degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and completed his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago while working his first professional job at Lamont Shipbuilding and Repair.
"I am excited to join the Hendry team, which I've respected for a long time," said McCreary. "The firm has a tradition of strong leadership, and I look forward to building on its legacy of success."
McCreary will succeed the retiring John Gallagher, who had served as President since 2019.
About Hendry Marine Industries
Hendry Marine Industries consists of a diverse range of maritime businesses, including commercial and government ship repair (Gulf Marine Repair), marine environmental services (Universal Environmental Solutions), and surface preparation and coatings (Anchor Sandblasting and Coatings). All of the companies are headquartered at the main shipyard's location in Tampa, Florida. Hendry Marine Industries is a holding company owned by the Hendry family and the company's employees, whose stock ownership instills an increased sense of commitment to their work and pride in its quality.
