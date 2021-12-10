EVANSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hentrup Financial Group is proud to announce the opening of its third office in Indiana. The firm's new location is located at 320 Eagle Crest Dr., Suite D in Evansville. Other office locations are in Jasper and Fishers.
Hentrup Financial Group's growth can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to helping its clients plan for the retirement they deserve. Through the use of their proprietary process known as The Fairway Formula, Hentrup Financial Group integrates wealth management with risk and debt management, income and tax planning, and philanthropy for successful families, professionals, and business owners.
"We feel extremely blessed to have enjoyed the growth we have during a time when other financial firms are having to downsize or eliminate offices entirely," founder Wayne Hentrup said. "Our growth can be attributed to one simple concept – treat people the right way and do the right thing at all times."
Wayne Hentrup started the firm in 2019 after realizing that the only way to achieve his goal of working for a firm that focused on the things that were most important to him and his clients was to build it himself. "I can't wait to introduce this simple approach to retirement planning to the wonderful people that call Evansville home," Hentrup said. "I have always loved the city of Evansville and I think the folks here will appreciate the different approach that our firm takes."
About Hentrup Financial Group
Hentrup Financial Group is an independent retirement planning and wealth management firm dedicated to providing objective advice and sound financial planning to successful individuals, families and businesses. With offices now located in Jasper, Fishers, and Evansville, they are able to accommodate financial and retirement needs for clients throughout the state of Indiana and many of the surrounding states.. The firm's experience and relationships with its clients allows them to tailor a long-term solution that best meets the needs of clients. For more information, please visit http://www.HentrupFinancialGroup.com
Media Contact
Wayne Hentrup, Hentrup Financial Group, 1 (812) 482-6200, wayne@hentrupfinancial.com
SOURCE Hentrup Financial Group