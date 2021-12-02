JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that its client, Engineered Lining Systems, Inc. ("ELS"), has been acquired by an undisclosed buyer.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ELS is a full-service, trenchless technology firm that provides in situ pipe and structure rehabilitation services to a wide range of facilities including government, medical, financial, retail, dining, and manufacturing. While other restorative methods may require excavating to access affected or damaged pipes, custom pipe cutting and fitting, and a high price tag, ELS' cutting-edge system provides a cost-efficient solution that significantly cuts down installation time with minimal disruption to surface traffic and business. Don Arch, co-founder of ELS, and James Macko will continue to lead ELS following the sale transaction.

Heritage Capital Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Engineered Lining Systems. The deal team included Mac Holley and Chad Clark.

Don Arch, president of Engineered Lining Systems, commented, "The personal service and attention to detail that I received from Mac Holley and the Heritage Capital team has been nothing short of exceptional. Mac offered honest, realistic advice that never felt rushed. His unwavering patience impressed me as he guided me through every stage of the acquisition process."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

Heritage Capital Group

325050@email4pr.com 

904-354-9600

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-capital-group-advises-engineered-lining-systems-on-acquisition-301435440.html

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.