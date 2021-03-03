Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)

 By Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $2.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.
  • Book value per share of $15.94, up 1.8% year-over-year.
  • Gross premiums written of $282.3 million, up 19.9% year-over-year.
  • Launched partnership with The Hartford to offer bundled home and auto policies.
  • Favorable prior year reserve development of $4.7 million.
  • Net current accident quarter weather losses of $38.9 million, up substantially from $15.3 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident quarter weather losses include $24.4 million of catastrophe losses and $14.5 million of other weather losses.
  • Total capital returned to shareholders of $1.7 million, reflecting $0.06 per share regular quarterly dividend.
  • Began writing homeowners insurance in Maryland, representing sixteenth active state.

Ernie Garateix, the Company's CEO, said, "We were able to generate positive net income in the fourth quarter and full year and grow book value per share year-over-year despite experiencing unprecedented weather losses. I believe our solid organic growth platform and heightened focus on underwriting profitability position us well for 2021 and beyond."

Quarterly Dividend

Heritage's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

COVID-19 Update

We continue to monitor the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 and through December 31, 2020, we saw virtually no impact to our business. As a residential property insurer, we view our business as relatively insulated from a short-term economic slowdown, as property owners and renters generally view our products as a necessity. 

While we acknowledge uncertainties associated with future economic conditions, we do not expect a material impact to our business going forward. We will continue to monitor economic conditions and, in the case of a prolonged economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19, will take necessary actions to mitigate any negative impacts to our business, operations or financial results.

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):





Three Months Ended December 31,







Year Ended December 31,









2020





2019





Change







2020







2019





Change





























































Revenue

$



159,548



$



138,502







15.2%





$



593,385





$



511,304







16.1%





Net income

$



2,808



$



12,818







(78.1)%





$



9,326





$



28,636







(67.4)%





Per share

$



0.10



$



0.44







(77.3)%





$



0.33





$



0.98







(66.3)%





















































































































Book value per share

$



15.94



$



15.66







1.8%





$



15.94





$



15.66







1.8%





Return on equity





2.5%







11.5%







(9.0)



pts





2.1%









6.6%







(4.5)



pts

























































Underwriting summary























































Gross premiums written

$



282,324



$



235,446







19.9%





$



1,080,100





$



937,937







15.2%





Gross premiums earned

$



265,353



$



234,082







13.4%





$



996,842





$



924,247







7.9%





Ceded premiums earned

$



(113,923)



$



(103,005)







10.6%





$



(452,120)





$



(445,534)







1.5%





Net premiums earned

$



151,430



$



131,077







15.5%





$



544,722





$



478,713







13.8%





























































Ceded premium ratio





42.9%







44.0%







(1.1)



pts





45.4%









48.2%







(2.8)



pts

























































Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:























































Loss ratio





70.4%







51.0%







19.4



pts





68.5%









57.1%







11.4



pts

Expense ratio





38.3%







38.3%







0.0



pts





38.5%









39.4%







(0.9)



pts

Combined ratio





108.7%







89.3%







19.4



pts





107.0%









96.5%







10.5



pts



*Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.

Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.

Ratios

Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.

Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.

Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.

Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned.   The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.

Quarterly Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $2.8 million, down from net income of $12.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from elevated weather losses, partly offset by a tax benefit in the current year quarter.  

Gross premiums written were $282.3 million, up 19.9% year-over-year, including growth in all states and product lines. Growth was partly attributable to rate increases, particularly in Florida

Premiums-in-force were $1.1 billion in fourth quarter 2020, representing a 17.6% annualized growth rate from third quarter 2020. The sequential increase stems from the same items impacting gross premiums written.

Gross premiums earned were $265.4 million in fourth quarter 2020, up 13.4% from $234.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months.

The ceded premium ratio was 42.9% in fourth quarter 2020, down 1.1 points from 44.0% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from gross premiums earned growth that modestly outpaced ceded premium growth and from year-end true-ups that benefited the current year quarter.

The net loss ratio was 70.4% in fourth quarter 2020, up 19.4 points from 51.0% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher current accident year weather losses.

The net expense ratio was 38.3% in fourth quarter 2020, unchanged from the prior year quarter.

The net combined ratio was 108.7% in fourth quarter 2020, up 19.4 points from 89.3% in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from a higher net loss ratio, as described above.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per share increased to $15.94 at December 31, 2020, up 1.8% year-over-year.



As Of



Book Value Per Share

December 31, 2020





December 31, 2019





December 31, 2018



Numerator:























Common stockholders' equity

$

442,344





$

448,799





$

425,333



Denominator:























Total Shares Outstanding



27,748,606







28,650,918







29,477,756



Book Value Per Common Share

$

15.94





$

15.66





$

14.43



Conference Call Details:

Wednesday, March 3, 20209:30 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095

Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com/. This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)







December 31,







2020





2019



ASSETS

















Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value



$

561,011





$

587,256



Equity securities, at fair value





1,599







1,618



Other investments





26,409







6,375



Total investments





589,019







595,249



Cash and cash equivalents





440,956







268,351



Restricted cash





5,427







14,657



Accrued investment income





2,737







4,377



Premiums receivable, net





77,471







63,685



Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net





355,037







428,903



Prepaid reinsurance premiums





245,818







224,102



Income taxes receivable





32,224







3,171



Deferred policy acquisition costs, net





89,265







77,211



Property and equipment, net





18,685







20,753



Intangibles, net





62,277







68,642



Goodwill





152,459







152,459



Other assets





18,004







18,110



Total Assets



$

2,089,379





$

1,939,670



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses



$

659,341





$

613,533



Unearned premiums





569,618







486,220



Reinsurance payable





161,918







156,351



Long-term debt, net





120,998







129,248



Deferred income tax, net





18,477







12,623



Advance premiums





18,268







16,504



Accrued compensation





9,325







5,347



Accounts payable and other liabilities





89,090







71,045



Total Liabilities



$

1,647,035





$

1,490,871





















Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:

















Common stock





3







3



Additional paid-in capital





331,867







329,568



Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes





6,057







7,330



Treasury stock





(115,365)







(105,368)



Retained earnings





219,782







217,266



Total Stockholders' Equity





442,344







448,799



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

2,089,379





$

1,939,670



 

HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income



(Amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts)



(Unaudited)















































































Three Months Ended

December 31,







Year Ended December 31,







2020





2019







2020





2019



REVENUE:



































Gross premiums written



$

282,324





$

235,446







$

1,080,100





$

937,937



Change in gross unearned premiums





(16,971)







(1,364)









(83,258)







(13,690)



Gross premiums earned





265,353







234,082









996,842







924,247



Ceded premiums





(113,923)







(103,005)









(452,120)







(445,534)



Net premiums earned





151,430







131,077









544,722







478,713



Net investment income





2,519







3,275









12,302







14,432



Net realized and unrealized gains





2,018







1,031









22,395







4,163



Other revenue





3,581







3,119









13,966







13,997



Total revenue





159,548







138,502









593,385







511,305



EXPENSES:



































Losses and loss adjustment expenses





106,618







66,798









373,387







273,288



Policy acquisition costs





36,032







28,113









128,276







107,906



General and administrative expenses





21,954







22,079









81,537







80,544



Total expenses





164,604







116,990









583,200







461,738



Operating (loss) income



$

(5,056)





$

21,512







$

10,185





$

49,567



Interest expense, net





2,033







2,021









7,972







8,523



Other non-operating loss, net





0







0









0







48



(Loss) Income before taxes



$

(7,089)





$

19,491







$

2,213





$

40,996



(Benefit) Provision for income taxes





(9,897)







6,673









(7,113)







12,360



Net income



$

2,808





$

12,818







$

9,326





$

28,636



OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:



































      Change in net unrealized gains on investments





1,408







232









20,738







19,765



      Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment gains





(2,018)







(2,025)









(22,395)







(1,734)



      Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other



































      comprehensive income





142







573









384







(4,174)



Total comprehensive income



$

2,340





$

11,598







$

8,053





$

42,493







































Weighted average shares outstanding



































Basic





27,748,606







28,871,197









27,978,519







29,213,910



Diluted





27,753,317







28,878,440









27,988,966







29,232,981







































Earnings per share



































Basic



$

0.10





$

0.44







$

0.33





$

0.98



Diluted



$

0.10





$

0.44







$

0.33





$

0.98



About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our ability to navigate the uncertainty and mitigate the impact and (ii) our profitability position for 2021 and beyond given our solid organic growth platform and heightened focus on underwriting. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: the success of the Company's underwriting and profitability initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial and real estate markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020 and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA

Executive Vice President

727.871.0206

Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301240016.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.