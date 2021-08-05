CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported second quarter 2021 financial results.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.14 per share.
- Book value per share of $15.20, down 0.8% from first quarter 2021.
- Gross premiums written of $337.7 million, up 16.3% year-over-year.
- Favorable prior year reserve development of $0.6 million.
- Net current accident quarter weather losses of $35.5 million, up from $26.8 million in the prior year quarter. Current accident quarter weather losses include $24.5 million of net catastrophe losses, up from $17.6 million in the prior year quarter, and $11.0 million of other weather losses, up from $9.2 million in the prior year quarter.
- Additional ceded premium of $9.4 million, reflecting reinstatement of severe convective storm reinsurance coverage, which contributed 6.3 points to the net combined ratio.
- Total capital returned to shareholders of $1.7 million, reflecting $0.06 per share regular quarterly dividend.
Ernie Garateix, the Company's CEO, said, "I'm encouraged that despite a $9.4 million reinstatement premium in the quarter and a $4.1 million uptick in weather losses relative to the first quarter of this year, net income improved sequentially, suggesting the benefits of our underwriting and pricing actions are starting to show."
Quarterly Dividend
Heritage's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.
COVID-19 Update
We continue to monitor the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19, and through June 30, 2021, we continue to see virtually no impact to our business. As a residential property insurer, we view our business as relatively insulated from a short-term economic slowdown, as property owners and renters generally view our products as a necessity.
While we acknowledge uncertainties associated with future economic conditions, we do not expect a material impact to our business going forward. We will continue to monitor economic conditions and, in the case of a prolonged economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19 or its variants, will take necessary actions to mitigate any negative impacts to our business, operations or financial results.
Results of Operations
The following table summarizes our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Total revenues
$
150,197
$
136,012
10.4
%
$
297,441
$
268,719
10.7
%
Net (loss) income
$
(3,950)
$
4,132
(195.6)
%
$
(9,097)
$
11,752
(177.4)
%
Per Share
$
(0.14)
$
0.15
(193.3)
%
$
(0.33)
$
0.42
(178.6)
%
Book value per share
$
15.20
$
16.67
(8.8)
%
$
15.20
$
16.67
(8.8)
%
Return on equity
(3.7)
%
3.6
%
(7.3)
pts
(4.2)
%
5.2
%
(9.4)
pts
Underwriting summary
Gross premiums written
$
337,700
$
290,432
16.3
%
$
611,881
$
519,534
17.8
%
Gross premiums earned
$
285,646
$
241,792
18.1
%
$
556,057
$
476,508
16.7
%
Ceded premiums
$
(139,147)
$
(112,735)
23.4
%
$
(267,359)
$
(221,445)
20.7
%
Net premiums earned
$
146,499
$
129,057
13.5
%
$
288,698
$
255,063
13.2
%
Ceded premium ratio
48.7
%
46.6
%
2.1
pts
48.1
%
46.5
%
1.6
pts
Ratios to Net Premiums Earned:
Loss ratio
68.8
%
61.1
%
7.7
pts
68.8
%
57.7
%
11.1
pts
Expense ratio
36.4
%
38.9
%
(2.5)
pts
37.6
%
40.0
%
(2.4)
pts
Combined ratio
105.2
%
100.0
%
5.2
pts
106.4
%
97.7
%
8.7
pts
*Return on equity represents annualized net income for the period divided by average stockholders' equity during the period.
Note: Percentages and sums in the table may not recalculate precisely due to rounding.
Ratios
Ceded premium ratio represents ceded premiums as a percentage of gross premiums earned.
Net loss ratio represents net losses and loss adjustment expenses ("LAE") as a percentage of net premiums earned.
Net expense ratio represents policy acquisition costs ("PAC") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. Ceding commission income is reported as a reduction of PAC and G&A expenses.
Net combined ratio represents the sum of net losses and LAE, PAC and G&A expenses as a percentage of net premiums earned. The net combined ratio is a key measure of underwriting performance traditionally used in the property and casualty industry. A combined ratio under 100% generally reflects profitable underwriting results.
Quarterly Financial Results
Second quarter 2021 net loss was $4.0 million, down from net income of $4.1 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from higher weather losses, a $9.4 million reinstatement premium and lower investment income, partly offset by higher net premiums earned and a lower net expense ratio.
Gross premiums written were $337.7 million, up 16.3% year-over-year, including 20.3% growth outside Florida and 12.8% growth in Florida. Rate increases benefited topline results, particularly in Florida.
Premiums-in-force were $1.2 billion as of second quarter 2021, representing a 17.2% annualized growth rate from first quarter 2021. The increase stems from the same items impacting gross premiums written. Policies in force were 593,786 representing a 1.3% annualized growth rate from first quarter 2021. Premium growth outpacing policy growth largely stems from rate increases.
Gross premiums earned were $285.6 million in second quarter 2021, up 18.1% from $241.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher gross premiums written over the last twelve months.
The ceded premium ratio was 48.7% in second quarter 2021, up 2.1 points from 46.6% in the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher costs associated with our catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance program and a $9.4 million reinstatement premium associated with our severe convective storm reinsurance coverage, partly offset by higher gross premiums earned.
The net loss ratio was 68.8% in second quarter 2021, up 7.7 points from 61.1% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher weather losses, lower favorable reserve development and the impact of a higher ceded premium ratio.
The net expense ratio was 36.4% in second quarter 2021, down 2.5 points from 38.9% in the prior year quarter. The decrease primarily stems from a lower G&A expense ratio, partly offset by a higher PAC expense ratio and the impact of a higher ceded premium ratio.
The net combined ratio was 105.2% in second quarter 2021, up 5.2 points from 100.0% in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from a higher net loss ratio, partly offset by a lower net expense ratio, as described above.
Book Value Analysis
Book value per share decreased to $15.20 at June 30, 2021, down 0.8% from March 31, 2021.
As Of
Book Value Per Share
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Numerator:
Common stockholders' equity
$
424,873
$
442,344
$
462,499
Denominator:
Total Shares Outstanding
27,946,941
27,748,606
27,738,062
Book Value Per Common Share
$
15.20
$
15.94
$
16.67
Conference Call Details:
Friday, August 6, 2021 – 9:30 a.m. ET
Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast:
To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.heritagepci.com/. This webcast will be archived and accessible on the Company's website.
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value
$
643,559
$
561,011
Equity securities, at cost
1,415
1,599
Other investments
24,786
26,409
Total investments
669,760
589,019
Cash and cash equivalents
446,956
440,956
Restricted cash
5,414
5,427
Accrued investment income
3,002
2,737
Premiums receivable, net
83,648
77,471
Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid claims, net
314,918
355,037
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
416,630
245,818
Income taxes receivable
40,000
32,224
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
95,967
89,265
Property and equipment, net
18,565
18,685
Right of use lease asset, net
29,349
6,461
Intangibles, net
59,102
62,277
Goodwill
152,459
152,459
Other assets
15,856
11,544
Total Assets
$
2,351,626
$
2,089,379
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
625,979
$
659,341
Unearned premiums
625,512
569,618
Reinsurance payable
392,783
161,918
Long-term debt, net
119,801
120,998
Deferred income tax, net
19,617
18,477
Advance premiums
36,625
18,268
Accrued compensation
8,740
9,325
Lease liability
31,840
8,155
Accounts payable and other liabilities
65,856
80,935
Total Liabilities
$
1,926,753
$
1,647,035
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
332,287
331,867
Accumulated other comprehensive income
623
6,057
Treasury stock
(115,365)
(115,365)
Retained earnings
207,325
219,782
Total Stockholders' Equity
424,873
442,344
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,351,626
$
2,089,379
HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES:
Gross premiums written
$
337,700
$
290,432
$
611,881
$
519,534
Change in gross unearned premiums
(52,054)
(48,640)
(55,824)
(43,026)
Gross premiums earned
285,646
241,792
556,057
476,508
Ceded premiums
(139,147)
(112,735)
(267,359)
(221,445)
Net premiums earned
146,499
129,057
288,698
255,063
Net investment income
956
3,296
2,249
6,966
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(1,000)
(38)
(920)
22
Other revenue
3,742
3,697
7,414
6,668
Total revenues
150,197
136,012
297,441
268,719
EXPENSES:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
100,834
78,869
198,743
147,050
Policy acquisition costs
37,833
30,237
73,199
60,284
General and administrative expenses
15,520
19,943
35,320
41,661
Total expenses
154,187
129,049
307,262
248,995
Operating (loss) income
(3,990)
6,963
(9,821)
19,724
Interest expense, net
1,925
1,721
3,803
3,688
(Loss) income before income taxes
(5,915)
5,242
(13,624)
16,036
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(1,965)
1,110
(4,527)
4,284
Net (loss) income
$
(3,950)
$
4,132
$
(9,097)
$
11,752
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on investments
3,625
14,823
(6,972)
16,850
Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment (gains) losses
(22)
38
(102)
(22)
Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income
(835)
(3,440)
1,640
(3,895)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$
(1,182)
$
15,553
$
(14,531)
$
24,685
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
27,904,923
27,876,801
27,866,364
28,212,735
Diluted
27,904,923
27,913,696
27,866,364
28,231,273
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.14)
$
0.15
$
(0.33)
$
0.42
Diluted
$
(0.14)
$
0.15
$
(0.33)
$
0.42
About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," "or "continue" or the other negative variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This release includes forward-looking statements relating to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our ability to navigate the uncertainty and mitigate the impact and (ii) our ability to continue to grow profitably. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein include, without limitation: our ability to comply with our obligations under the new credit facilities, including the financial and other covenants contained therein; the success of the Company's marketing initiatives; the continued and potentially prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, demand for our products and our operations, including measures taken by the governmental authorities to address COVID-19, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and/or uncertainties; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets), including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of new federal and state regulations that affect the property and casualty insurance market; the costs of reinsurance, the collectability of reinsurance and our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage on terms and at a cost acceptable to us; assessments charged by various governmental agencies; pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for requested rate changes, and the timing thereof; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against us, including the terms of any settlements; risks related to the nature of our business; dependence on investment income and the composition of our investment portfolio; the adequacy of our liability for losses and loss adjustment expense; our ability to build and maintain relationships with insurance agents; claims experience; ratings by industry services; catastrophe losses; reliance on key personnel; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail); changes in loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; court decisions and trends in litigation; and other matters described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligations to update, change or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, additional or subsequent developments or otherwise.
Investor Contact:
Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
Executive Vice President
727.871.0206
Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301349748.html
SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.