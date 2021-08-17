PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The HeroZona and Equality Health Foundations are excited to announce they will host a special invitation-only coronavirus vaccine discussion panel, titled "Spread the Word", on Thursday, August 19 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Loyalty Restaurant & Lounge (4209 N. Craftsmen Ct.) in Scottsdale. The public can livestream the event on HeroZona.org or Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
Event panelists include Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ, Wooten Healthcare Group President and CEO Duane M. Wooten and Equality Health Medical Director Edmond Baker. The panel will be moderated by Homebase Poetry Founder Harold G. Branch III.
"As new variants arise and infection numbers climb, we wanted to bring together Arizona's top medical experts to share their knowledge on how we can stay protected," said Alan "AP" Powell, Chairman of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "The OneCommunity Initiative is committed to providing all resources necessary for families to stay safe during these difficult times."
Special guests who will be in attendance include City of Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Maricopa County District 1 Supervisor Board Chairman Jack Sellers, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Stanton, and Black Chamber of Arizona President and CEO Robin Reed.
"I absolutely encourage everyone who lives, works, learns or visits Scottsdale, please do not hesitate to get vaccinated," said Mayor Ortega. "Together, we can conquer coronavirus."
"As a retired registered nurse, coronavirus has deemed itself the deadliest disease that I have ever encountered in my career," said June Durr, Loyalty Restaurant & Lounge Owner. "As a business owner, I am concerned with the fact that many feel its not real, which yields unsafe practices. The most promising option for protection against is to become vaccinated."
This community event is supported in part by Prensa Arizona, Mega 104.3, La Tricolor 103.5, La Suavecita 106.9/107.1, 101.1 The Bounce, the Arizona Informant, City Buzz Radio, Mr. Bowtie Entertainment, Greater Phoenix Urban League, Black Philanthropy Initiative, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., The Write Up!, Phxsoul.com, African American Christian Clergy Coalition, NAACP Arizona Conference & Maricopa County Branch, 100 Black Men of Phoenix, Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, and many more public and private stakeholders.
HeroZona Foundation has launched various community programs including Phoenix Tools 4 School, The Bridge Forum, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Play It Forward: Engaging Our Youth Through the Arts, Veterans Reach to Teach and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.
For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
About the Equality Health Foundation
The Equality Health Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to leveling the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The Foundation works to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities so that everyone in the community has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives. For more information, visit https://www.equalityhealthfoundation.org.
