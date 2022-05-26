ESTERO, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz" or the "Company") announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Scherr, will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference

Monday, June 6, 2022

11:20 a.m. ET

New York, New York

An audio webcast link of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.hertz.com. The replay will be available for 90 days from the respective date of the fireside chat.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hertz-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-at-the-goldman-sachs-travel-and-leisure-conference-301556225.html

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.