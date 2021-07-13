Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)

LOVELAND, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, will report its second quarter 2021 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will also host an earnings call at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-888-394-8218

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-701-0225

Reference Conference ID: 7232565

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Webcast.  

A telephonic replay will be available at 2 p.m. ET on August 3 through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 17, 2021 and the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 7232565

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

 

