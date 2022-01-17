NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hexa, one of the world's fastest growing 3D visualization platforms, today unveils new shopping experiences it has built using tools from Microsoft and Snap Inc. Hexa is bringing a 360-degree shopping and virtual try-on (VTO) experience via augmented reality (AR) to provide customers a higher quality shopping excursion from anywhere in the world. Their latest release is the opportunity to try on the jerseys and sports apparel of the LA Lakers.
According to the National Retail Federation, the value of returned products by consumers in the US came to $428 billion in 2020 which amounts to 10.6% of total retail sales. Meanwhile, according to Foresight Factory, shopping with AR is going to surge by 2025, directly bolstering sales. With the need for more modern ways to try before you buy, Hexa has created a platform and a team that helps to create, manage, display and analyze a client's 3D assets from start to finish.
"Current industry solutions miss the mark of online buyer experiences and expectations. At Hexa, we're committed to equip brands with a 3D visualization platform that will drive customer satisfaction and confidence," said Yehiel Atias, CEO at Hexa.
A member of the Microsoft for Startups community, Hexa uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a team of expert 3D engineers to create cutting edge e-commerce experiences at scale. Hexa boasts a powerful infrastructure that is able to support the level of data needed to create and distribute 3D models, 360-degree experiences, and AR at scale without sacrificing quality.
"Hexa is on a mission to bring a variety of immersive, 3D commerce experiences to brands and retailers worldwide," said Shish Shridhar, Global Retail Lead, Microsoft for Startups, Microsoft. "We are pleased to support Hexa with Azure cloud infrastructure to deliver a best-in-class experience of 3D/AR and virtual try on solutions to our joint clients."
Hexa also extends the 3D commerce experience to shoppers on Snapchat through its AR technology called Lenses. Snapchatters can now try on and buy apparel from the LA Lakers, and share the experience with their friends. Hexa built these Lenses using Lens Studio, Snap's powerful AR creation tool to build and publish Lenses for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters.
To learn more, please visit https://www.hexa3d.io/
About Hexa
Founded in 2019, Hexa is one of the world's fastest growing 3D visualization platforms. Hexa's roots stem back to 2015, before immersive (3D/AR) experiences became a must for e-commerce. What started as a virtual dressing platform became a focused endeavor to automate the process of 3D content creation that takes partial data sets and transforms them into high-fidelity 3D models. Today, Hexa boasts a powerful infrastructure that is able to support the level of data needed to create and distribute 3D models, 360-degree experiences, and AR at scale without sacrificing quality. Learn more and chat with us at https://www.hexa3d.io/.
About Microsoft for Startups
Microsoft for Startups is a global program supported by a team of startup veterans and industry experts committed to providing founders with the resources they need, when they need them, regardless of where they are in their startup journey. From access to the Microsoft cloud including Azure, Teams and GitHub to deep technical support and mentorship, our goal is to provide a customized set of offerings and resources that grow with these companies from idea to exit. Learn more at startups.microsoft.com.
