NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the start of 2021, Heyday, the personalized skincare brand focused on providing expert facials, entered the franchising market with 10 corporate-owned locations and the seemingly lofty goal of hitting franchise numbers consistent with those of a five-year franchisor before the end of the year. Now, at the start of 2022, the fast-growing franchise brand has opened one new location and signed franchise agreements for 100 stores with the goal to open 18 more physical locations by the end of the year.
"We have seen incredible growth in the health and wellness space over the past couple of years, particularly as it relates to skincare," said Sean Bock, Heyday's president of franchising. "Heyday is meeting a massive demand for personalized skincare products that are tailored to the needs of the individual, and the incredible growth of the brand over the past year is proof that the concept is resonating in markets across the country."
Over the past year, the brand expanded its physical footprint, opening a new corporate shop in Los Angeles and its first franchisee-owned location in Bethesda, Md., while closing on multi-unit deals in priority markets including Cleveland, Denver, Tampa, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, among others. The brand will open its second and third franchise locations this spring in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood of Dallas and in Alexandria, Va., with 16 more openings to follow before the end of the year.
Heyday's momentum hasn't stopped yet though, and the brand has hit the ground running in 2022. To jumpstart the year, the brand closed a 5-unit deal in Phoenix and a 10-unit deal in Boston, both of which will begin opening their first locations early in 2023.
"Franchise candidates across the country are recognizing the value of the skincare industry and are getting in at the ground level," Bock said. "They see from the beginning that our recurring revenue model works and our personalized services turn clients into loyal longterm fans that will play an essential role in scaling their business."
Now, the brand is on a swift path forward as it celebrates its franchise anniversary this month and it shows no signs of slowing down. With a goal of opening at least 300 locations by 2026, Heyday is capitalizing on the momentum of 2021 with the goal of awarding 191 units in total before the end of 2022.
