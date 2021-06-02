LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heyler Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Heyler Realty, a long-standing real estate firm dedicated to cultivating lasting relationships, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Established in 1927, Heyler Realty was the first real estate brokerage in the Los Angeles Westside neighborhoods of Westwood, Cheviot Hills, and Rancho Park. Top-performing broker associates Sean McMillan and Jae Wu purchased the firm in 2011, bringing more than six decades of combined real estate experience under one roof. Since then, the firm has earned a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable, agile real estate teams in Los Angeles.
McMillan has closed more than 1,000 successful transactions since 1985 and has garnered a well-deserved reputation as one of the most informed licensed real estate professionals in Westside LA. Wu has helped thousands of clients realize their real estate goals since 1995 and has been recognized as an industry leader, including receiving Los Angeles Magazine's Five Star Professional award six times. Both broker associates use their comprehensive real estate backgrounds — including in-depth analysis, mortgage lending, financial services, and negotiation strategies — to achieve remarkable results.
Partnering with Side will ensure Heyler Realty remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Heyler Realty agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions. Additionally, Heyler Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Partnering with Side will allow us to maximize and accelerate the successful business we have already created," said McMillan. Wu added, "Using Side's world-class marketing, technology, and support, we can nurture our existing team, recruit additional talent, and provide the best possible service for our Westside community."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Heyler Realty
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
