OCALA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HiBid.com auction platform makes it easy to buy and sell a wide range of auction items across hundreds of categories. Vehicles, sports memorabilia, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, real estate, and many other assets are typically available in auctions held with HiBid.com.
In last week's sales, HiBid.com facilitated 923 auctions, generating over $21.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales. On average, bidders placed over 1.6 million bids per day, resulting in the sale of over 350,000 lots. For auctioneers, HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.
February 1st-7th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $21,764,997
Gross merchandise volume: $43,158,931
Lots sold: 358,232
Online-only auctions: 856
Webcast auctions: 67
Average bidders per day: 980,000
Average bids per day: 1.64 million
Current Auctions
The auctions listed below are just a few of the many Hot Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find nearby auctions. In these and other auctions on HiBid.com, bidders have the opportunity to bid on cars, trucks, SUVs, exercise equipment, furnishings, horses, and much more.
Fitness Equipment Online-Only Auction
Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.
Date: February 10th
Lots: 35
Car & Truck Live Webcast Auction
Seller: Alamo Auctioneers LLC
Dates: January 15th-February 13th
Lots: 72
Performance & Pleasure Horse Online-Only Auction
Seller: Triangle Horse Sale
Dates: February 5th-11th
Lots: 76
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
