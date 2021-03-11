CAVE CREEK, Ariz., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that The Chemours Company (Chemours) has become our newest member.
"HDP User Group offers a compelling value proposition. We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders. As a manufacturer of essential, high-performance fluoropolymer materials that enable many aspects of the electronics industry, we're very interested in partnering with customers and experts to create the next generation of material advancements for the circuitboard and semiconductors industries. Our focus will be on high reliability, thermal management and 5G challenges", said Brian Amos, Global Business Development Manager at Chemours.
"It is an honor and a privilege to have Chemours join the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in materials and solutions for electronics will contribute significantly to several of our projects, especially those focused on high-speed signal integrity", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About Chemours
The Chemours Company, a global leader in Advanced Performance Materials, Thermal and Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Chemical Solutions, is a different kind of chemistry company, dedicated to making chemistry as responsible as it is essential. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours and it's flagship products, including the TeflonTM brand of high-performance fluoropolymers, provides customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Our technologies and applications enable consumer electronics, semiconductor, connectivity, communications infrastructure and many other industries, moving society forward in a better, safer, more reliable and more sustainable way through the power of chemistry.
More information can be found at: https://www.chemours.com
About HDP User Group
HDP User Group, a global research and development organization based in Cave Creek Arizona, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly using high-density packaging, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Austin Texas, and Singapore.
For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at http://www.hdpug.org or contact Darryl Reiner at darrylr@hdpug.org, phone number +1 480-951-1963.
