NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Passive House Network is pleased to announce a free symposium titled Fenestration Focus: Scaling High-Performance Domestic Supply & Demand, accessible live-online, February 9, 1-5 PM ET. The symposium will gather experts in fenestration research, manufacture and regulation. Together the speakers will shed light on how to advance market appreciation of the key role that high-quality fenestration plays in delivering building decarbonization, and better appreciate the certifications, codes and manufacturing practices that can make it all possible.
The Passive House Standard has driven a global shift in the performance expectations of what a fenestration system can and should provide, and as demand grows, is transforming fenestration manufacturing from Ireland to China. Domestic demand and production are growing too, but how do we accelerate this trend? How can we support and transform our local fenestration industry to produce and deliver the fenestration products with performance metrics that we want and need?
Produced in cooperation with the Passive House Institute (PHI) and the Facade Tectonics Institute (FTI), this symposium seeks to demystify Passive House fenestration performance standards, their relation to traditional American approaches, and what it takes to grow demand and supply.
"We are very happy to produce this event with PHI and FTI," said PHN Board Member and event organizer, Bronwyn Barry. "PHI and FTI have a deep commitment to high-quality fenestration and appreciate that a robust and growing market in the US for high-performance fenestration is a prerequisite for hitting our decarbonization goals."
Sessions will focus on Metrics & Certifications as well as Policy Mechanisms to Accelerate High-Performance Demand & Scale Manufacturing.
Find out more and register: https://naphnetwork.org/fenestration-symposium/
# # #
About PHN:
The Passive House Network (PHN), formerly known as NAPHN, is a 501(c)3 that provides Passive House high-performance building education and resources to professionals across the U.S. that transform how they think and work with buildings. PHN provides professionals a complete skill set to reliably produce new and renovated buildings that use dramatically less energy for effective and affordable climate action.
About PHI:
The Passive House Institute (PHI) is an independent research institute that has played an especially crucial role in the development of the Passive House concept - the only internationally recognised, performance-based energy standard in construction.
About FTI:
The Facade Tectonics Institute (FTI) is a non-profit member organization for the AECO industry and a research and education institution focused on healthy buildings and livable urban habitat. The Institute's mission is to accelerate transformative change in the built environment toward common goals of resilience and sustainability. FTI members share recognition of the building facade as the lynchpin of this endeavor.
About Passive House:
Passive House is an international building standard and methodology, applicable to buildings of all kinds from office buildings to hospitals, new-build and renovations, that results in a dramatic
drop in operational energy use, and more comfortable and healthy occupants - meant to aggressively mitigate our climate crisis while providing resilient adaptation.
The Passive House Standard was developed by the Passive House Institute (PHI), an independent scientific research organization, located in Darmstadt, Germany, and includes specific requirements for energy use and comfort of occupants. The Passive House Standard is being successfully applied to thousands of buildings and millions of square feet around the world, from Boston to Beijing.
The Passive House methodology starts with reducing cooling, dehumidification and heating loads by focusing, not on gadgets and active technology, but instead on fully integrated durable passive building components, such as proper continuous thermal-bridge-free insulation, continuous airtightness, high-performance windows and doors, and ventilation that includes a high-efficiency heat/energy recovery core, carefully calculated, and all integrated with the entire architectural process of design and construction. http://www.passivehouse.com | http://www.passipedia.org
The International Passive House Association is a membership, communications and global community building arm of the Passive House Institute with over 30 affiliated regional Passive House organizations around the world. https://passivehouse-international.org/
Media Contact
Ken Levenson, The Passive House Network, +1 (917) 837-8487, ken@naphnetwork.org
SOURCE The Passive House Network