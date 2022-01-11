FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High West Capital Partners announced today their plans to further expand their structured liquidity solutions offered to investors in Pakistan before interest rates are further expected to rise.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange is one of the largest bourses among the major Frontier Markets with a $49 billion USD market cap as of December 2021. Economic growth has been steady in 2021 and expected to continue rebounding through the 2022 fiscal year. Although trade with the United States reached record highs the previous year, remaining Pakistan's largest export destination, overall foreign investment remains weak. Price pressures look long lasting, creating major risks related to heightened inflation. The SBP has announced the raising policy rate in its latest monetary policy meeting in response and expects continued rate hikes throughout the coming years.
High West Capital Partners plans to allocate an investment upwards of $100 million USD to the region in 2022. High West Capital Partners will position themselves as one of the top lenders in the region offering access to low cost financing at competitive terms.
High West Capital Partners' structured liquidity solutions will be available for institutional investors holding eligible securities such as equities, bonds, warrants, real estate investment trusts, and exchange traded funds. High West Capital Partners is making capital available to those holding highly concentrated positions in publicly traded companies on the exchange, as well as working directly with the publicly listed companies.
High West Capital Partners works with clients to structure capital solutions that will fit their investment goals and guidelines. We are always up-to-date with the constantly changing economic conditions around the world and understand the complexity in today's markets. This is why High West Capital Partners is able to effectively structure flexible financing solutions for clients to navigate all horizons and create stable long-term growth conditions. Our combined board experience across the industry and within the region allows us to work closely with management and shareholders to help accomplish their goals.
About High West Capital Partners
High West Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on global distressed, special situations and structured finance and 20+ markets spanning from South America to Europe and the Asia Pacific. The firm's primary objective is to provide immediate funding to borrowers who need liquidity. High West Capital Partners is able to manage risks inherent in today's equity markets and enhance the value of our investments in global markets and across multiple sectors, based on a unique blend of financial market experience and proprietary algorithmic models.
