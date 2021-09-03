BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video on Thursday. 

Here are some highlights from the speech. 

- China will set up a stock exchange in Beijing and build it into a major base for innovative small and medium-sized firms.

- China will promote the implementation of a negative list for cross-border trade in services across the country.

- China will share its technological development achievements with the world.

- China is willing to share development opportunities of the services trade with all countries.

- China supports Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements.

- China will build digital trade demonstration zones.

- China will increase support for the services sector in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

- Peace, development and win-win cooperation are the "golden keys" to solving problems in international economy, trade and investment.

- China will explore the building of national demonstration zones to promote the innovative development of services trade. 

- China will optimize the rules governing the services sector.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highlights-of-xis-speech-at-global-trade-in-services-summit-301369146.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.