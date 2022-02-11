MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entrepreneur Grant Cardone has sold out his sixth annual 10X Growth Conference. This year Cardone and his company managed to sell out the 3,460 person event without announcing their event speaker lineup. The 10X Growth Conference will take place the weekend of March 25 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.
The Grant Cardone team is making big promises to ticket holders and setting very high expectations for this year's 10X Growth Conference. Voted #1 Business Conference by Forbes, the event features celebrity guest speakers who go in-depth on the steps they took to reach stardom and financial stability.
Cardone designed this conference with entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and business owners in mind. Anyone who seeks the domination of their marketplace and is looking to network with like-minded individuals will be in attendance.
In-person tickets may be sold out, but virtual tickets are still available for purchase for $97 at https://grantcardone.com/virtual
