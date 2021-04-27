ST. CHARLES, Mo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hill Garage Door Co., a garage door company offering residential and commercial garage door installation and repair out of St. Charles, MO, acquired Gateway Door & Contracting, Inc., on March 23, 2021, a veteran garage door company offering residential and commercial garage door installation, service, and repair.
After 40 years in the garage door business and 18 years running Gateway Door & Contracting, Inc., Mr. Richard Krassinger, President/Owner, decided to step away and work on retirement.
About Hill Garage Door Co.:
Hill Garage Door Co., owned and operated by company President Dave Hill is a leading residential and commercial garage door company. They serve thousands of homeowners and businesses across St. Louis, St. Charles, Jefferson, Lincoln, Franklin, and Warren Counties. They offer new garage door installation, garage door openers, garage door maintenance, and a 24x7 garage door repair service.
Hill Garage Door Co. proudly offers the highest quality garage door brands that will enhance your curb appeal, increase your home value, increase energy efficiency, and added security. Major brands include Raynor Garage Doors and openers, doorLink, Clopay, Wayne Dalton Garage Doors, C.H.I. Overhead Doors, Carriage House Doors, and LiftMaster.
For additional information on Hill Garage Door Co., please visit hillgaragedoor.com.
About Gateway Door & Contracting, Inc.
Gateway Door & Contracting, Inc., based out of House Springs, MO., was founded by a veteran in the industry, Rick Krassinger, in 2003. After being in the door industry for over 40 years, working for other door companies, he decided to take his experience, knowledge, and reputation and start his own company. The intent was to provide the best service and installation to the valued customers who require and derived the highest quality products and service.
Gateway Door & Contracting, Inc's goal and intention have always been to provide quality products, professional service, and honest hard work for their valued customers, homeowner, or business owners alike. They serviced all makes and models of overhead doors, operators, radio controls, keyless entry for the residential and commercial, including rolling steel doors, dock bumpers, grilles, fire doors, dock levelers, and seals.
