WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hill & Ponton announced today the addition of Kerry Baker to the firm's veteran disability claims team. Initially, a medically retired US Marine, Baker joins the national firm specializing in veterans and social security disability claims as a Senior VA practitioner. In the past thirty years, Hill & Ponton have handled more than 30,000 claims and recovered more than $300 million on behalf of its clients.
Kerry Baker is a service-connected, combat-disabled veteran of the United States Marine Corps with more than ten years of active-duty service. His deployments include combat service in Panama and Somalia, and during the Persian Gulf War, where he served in Operations Desert Shield and Storm.
After service, Baker worked for DAV in numerous capacities. He then moved to the Department of Veterans Affairs as the Chief, Legislative and Policy Staff in the Veterans Benefits Administration. In this role, Baker supervised legislative and policy functions and managed special projects related to disability benefit programs. He led policy relating to the adjudication of over 150,000 Vietnam Agent Orange-related Nehmer claims—the largest and most successful Nehmer project in its history.
"We are honored to add Kerry Baker to our growing team, whose dedication to serving his country and to helping veterans like himself navigate the federal disability claims process, is unmatched," said Matthew Hill, Managing Partner, Hill & Ponton. "He brings extensive hands-on work in the field, both within the Veterans Benefits Administration and as a veteran's advocate."
Baker's work experience also includes employment as a VA appellate practitioner and Claims' Strategy Supervisor for Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick (CCK). He also served as an Assistant National Legislative Director at Disabled American Veterans (DAV), where he presented testimony before congressional authorizing, budget, oversight, and appropriations committees. He also worked as a Non-Attorney Practitioner for DAV's Judicial Appeals Office, providing legal representation to veterans and their dependents before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in appeals from the Board of Veterans' Appeals.
