DEHRADUN, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adding the drizzle of excitement, creativity, music, and a lot of fun, Himalayan Institute of Technology's "MONSOON RAGA" fest was really very stimulating and impressive. HIT Dehradun organized this virtual mass event as a sign of bearing refreshment for its freshers while bidding adieu to its passing out batch simultaneously.
This mass event was inaugurated with the enlightening words of Dr.Prof. Archana Jasola, Director of HIT Dehradun on 3rd August 2021.
HIT Dehradun celebrated this prolific fest for 3 consecutive days from 3rd to 5th August 2021. The opening innovatory event named "Light - Camera – Action" was held on 3rd August 2021. It was a creative movie-making event planned by the Digital/IT club of the HIT and bagged a collection of ingenious and imaginative pre-recorded videos of 2 to 3 minutes with creative edits and sound effects. The movies were shot in different genres like nature, humanity, virtue, comedy, and values. The juries of HIT Dehradun shortlisted the winners based on the movie's creativeness, technical upliftment, effect, video quality, and content of the movie. The movies which bagged the first 3 prizes were screened on the digital fest.
The next engaging event drew up by the agriculture club of the Himalayan Institute of Technology in consonance with the HITDOON's Monsoon Raga fest was "Grow with us". With the motto to accelerate the habit of gardening amidst the modern youths this promethean event bore relaxation and calm. The event snared varieties of plants species and their support for human welfare which amazed the jury panel. Contenders described a live plant through a short 3 to 5 minutes creative and knowledgeable video.
Event named "Quick fit", gave an exciting cum initiative end to the first day, driving the contestants to concentrate on their physical fitness. The event was planned by the sports club and began 3 days prior where progress of all player's step counts was published via electronic media and supported by "Adidas mobile application". Photos of the event were uploaded on the HIT DOON's official Facebook page captioning, "An initiative of HITDOON's in transforming the present-day youngster's mind towards physical fitness had become a huge success via this 'quick fit' challenge".
Second day was a visual cultural treat with a "Dance Competition" organized by the dance troop of HIT Dehradun bearing an entertaining refreshment in harmony with the Monsoon Raga fest. The pre-recorded video clips of the first three performances were show cast during the event. In the "Go Solo Dance Solo" digital event, eminent dancers of HITDOON performed various styles like Indian, traditional, western, and fusion.
The most trending online contest among the present Instagram users was the online photography contest. Keeping this in mind the photography troop of the Himalayan Institute of Technology marshaled an online photography fixture on an energizing theme, "Focus your sight towards the beauty of the surroundings and arrest it through the camera". The majority of the photography aspirants of HITDOON shuttered their camera and forwarded the best-clicks, which were posted on the official Facebook and Instagram accounts of HIT Dehradun. Results were declared based upon the highest likes and shares received.
In addition to this, the originality, concept, technical excellence, effectiveness, composition, and overall quality of the picture were also taken into consideration.
The third and the last day of the Monsoon Raga fest was largely dominated by the Hotel Management club of HIT with event such as "Chef's Kitchen". An online cookery contest exclusively arranged for the HIT learners to indulge in preparing and presenting an attractively unique dish through creative, hygienic, and intriguing pre-recorded videos and photographs of their preparation. Culinary science experts Chef. Anoop Semwal and his team decided on the results considering a great deal of factors involved.
Climax event of this mass fest was lined up for 5th August with the fashion apparel dressing competition named "Indian traditional dressing contest" arranged solely by the fashion club at HIT. In this spectacular event, the apparel designers of HITDOON presented a virtual ramp walk with demurely dressed students flaunting their appropriate jewellery which was bagged by the right makeup adding all up to the perfect Indian look.
"Life of Rhythms", arranged by the singing and musical troop of HITDOON concluded the fest in the most heart-warming manner. The prizemen of this event were chosen by the best singers owing to their talent, voice clarity, and effectiveness of voice.
All these spectacular events decorated and added beauty to this "Monsoon Raga" fest making it a delight while numerous participants and a supportive audience filled in the gaps and made it an online success.
Reference links:https://hitdoon.com/
