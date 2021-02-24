SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Hinge Health, the world's #1 and most complete Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™, announced the appointment of three technology and digital health industry leaders from companies including Livongo and Google to its executive team: Jim Pursley as President, Lex Annison as Chief Operating Officer and Ron Will as Chief Financial Officer.
Hinge Health is the partner of choice for 4 in 5 employers with a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution. As the only end-to-end Digital MSK Clinic™ to deliver the industry's most complete clinical care model, Hinge Health surrounds members with access to doctors of physical therapy, physicians, health coaches, and technology such as wearable sensors to guide exercise therapy. Hinge Health's Digital MSK Clinic™ set the standard for digital MSK care by pioneering dedicated care programs for every population's needs, from prevention to post-surgery. Hinge Health partners with 300 health plan, employer, and public sector customers, including Boeing, US Foods, and Salesforce.
"This is an exciting time to be a Hinge Health customer. We just closed a $300M investment round, giving us 10x more capital than any other digital MSK solution. We're going to seize this unique opportunity to continue defining the category we created via heavy investments into R&D, data science, and clinical rigor," said Daniel Perez, co-founder and CEO of Hinge Health. "Adding Jim, Lex and Ron - along with our investments into innovation - all underlines our customer commitment to build a company that will last."
A long-time adviser to Hinge Health, Pursley most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Livongo Health, where he was part of the founding executive team that built and grew Livongo into the leading consumer focused chronic condition management company in the world, helping take them public in 2019, ultimately culminating in an $18.5B acquisition by Teladoc Health.
"As a former collegiate athlete, I was quickly drawn to Hinge Health's mission to transform the way that chronic pain and musculoskeletal health is conceived and delivered," Pursley said. "I'm excited about the potential of Hinge Health's Digital MSK Clinic to empower members and ease the cost burden for everyone involved." Prior to Livongo, Pursley held executive leadership roles at Intel-GE Care Innovations and GE Healthcare. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Management Science & Information Systems from the Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
Annison joins Hinge Health from Google where as a Global Director of Strategy and Operations, he oversaw a multi-thousand person team across 18 countries focused on supporting and growing Google's customers around the world. Prior to joining Google, Annison held senior leadership roles at Facebook and Wish where he helped them grow from small early stage startups to large, successful public companies.
"As COO, I'm excited to focus on growing and scaling operations to support Hinge Health's capabilities so that we can continue advancing our market-leading Digital MSK Clinic," said Annison. Annison holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from BYU and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.
Will joins Hinge Health's management team following three decades as a senior financial executive and investment banker, successfully scaling established public and emerging private companies. He has served as CFO of Ripple and TubeMogul, which led to their acquisition by Adobe. He served as CFO, CCO and Operating Partner at the growth equity firm Mainsail Partners and was CFO at BrightRoll until it was acquired by Yahoo!. "I'm excited to join Hinge Health at a time when the market is opening up to allow us to creatively deliver health solutions to employers and health plans while cutting their health care spend," Will said. Will has an MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College where he was an Amos Tuck Scholar and also has a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Michigan.
About Hinge Health
Hinge Health is pioneering the world's most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. We reduce MSK pain, opioid use, and surgeries by pairing advanced wearable technology with a comprehensive clinical care team, including doctors of physical therapy, physicians, health coaches, and more. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is the #1 Digital MSK Clinic™ for health plans and employers, including Boeing, Salesforce, and US Foods. Learn more at http://www.hingehealth.com.
