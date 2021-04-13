PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced four key leadership appointments to its legal and compliance team with combined expertise in reinsurance, insurance compliance, governance, national warranty, and federal securities laws. Hippo's latest legal appointments, who hold deep ties with key business partners and regulators within the U.S. home insurance sector, will support the growth and expansion of Hippo's protective home insurance products to reach millions more homeowners across the country.
Hippo's collaborative approach to regulation is fundamental to the company's mission to deliver intuitive and proactive protection for its home insurance customers. The company's innovative home insurance model allows for a proactive dialogue with state and federal regulators to ensure the customer's safety and protection remains top of mind, both in the expansion of its insurance products and in the development of new added protective offerings. Hippo's alignment with regulators to protect homeowners creates stronger partnerships and pathways that lead to better business practices and safer homes, customers, and surrounding communities.
Hippo's newest appointments will report to General Counsel and VP of Compliance, Tracy Bowden, who oversees Hippo's legal and compliance team. The new team members include Susan Linder, Hippo's Deputy General Counsel of Growth, an experienced legal executive, most recently the Assistant General Counsel for Warranty & Alternative Risks at CNA Insurance, and prior to that General Counsel for Toyota's Insurance Management Solutions; Laura Hoensch, Hippo's affiliate Spinnaker Insurance Company's new General Counsel, an experienced attorney in the insurance industry, where she most recently was General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Digital Partners, a Munich Re company; Moya McKenna, Hippo's Insurance Compliance Counsel, who specializes in state insurance regulation and state regulatory compliance and joins the company from the law firm of Duane Morris LLP and previously the Texas Department of Insurance, where she was Assistant Director, Office of Financial Counsel; and Anna Berces, Hippo's Assistant General Counsel, who joins from Postmates Inc., where she served as Senior Counsel, focusing on a variety of litigation, product compliance, and public company compliance and readiness matters. Prior to Postmates, Anna was with Latham & Watkins LLP where she handled SEC related matters and litigation.
Together Hippo's new legal leaders will guide the company on its path to the public market, and support its continued growth and innovation in the industry. Laura will lead the program growth and insurance company compliance for Hippo while Susan will focus on non-insurance growth initiatives and compliance. Moya will align state-by-state regulation alongside Hippo's geographic expansion and state-specific innovative programs, and Anna will guide SEC and compliance standards for Hippo's upcoming listing day as well as drive Hippo's consumer compliance initiatives.
"Like our regulators, our focus at Hippo is to be proactively engaged in finding solutions that are in the interest of our customers," said Bowden. "Susan, Laura, Moya, and Anna were the perfect fit for Hippo in their belief in working in partnership with our regulators to focus on our customers interests. Each brings a unique set of skills, relationships, and expertise to Hippo that will allow us to move more efficiently and act with even greater care, to serve our growing list of customers."
In March 2021, Hippo announced a definitive business combination agreement with Reinvent Technology Partners Z ("Reinvent") (NYSE:RTPZ), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") that takes a "Venture Capital at Scale" approach. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be publicly traded.
About Hippo
Hippo Insurance Services offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. Our goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 70 percent of U.S. homeowners in 34 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Collins, Hippo Insurance, +1 (650) 336-7456, acollins@myhippo.com
SOURCE Hippo Insurance