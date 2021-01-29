IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hirebook Technologies is an international provider of strategy execution software with locations in the US, Latin America and Europe. Pm2 Consulting, Brett Knowles is the leading global authority in strategy execution and performance management that he developed with Professors at Harvard University to build the first scorecard system.
Upon their merger, customers include transnational corporations including Boeing, Nike, Activision, Qualcomm, Gogo Inflight Internet, and IBM, as well as public sector organizations including the IRS, the City of New York, the State of California, and the Miami-Dade School Board. The joint customer list totals over 5,000 organizations of all sizes, across all sectors and from around the world.
"My team and I are thrilled to be joining Hirebook to deliver seamlessly integrated professional services and effective strategy-to-execution tools to help customers thrive in these turbulent times," said Hirebook CEO, Brett Knowles.
"Pairing the deep technical software development, data and machine learning expertise of the Hirebook team with the expert knowledge and thought leadership of Brett Knowles and his team is creating the first operating system for data driven management." Says Thomas Cornelius, Partner at Brainware Ventures.
Qualcomm, the global leader in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry, is currently working with Hirebook and its combined platform.
The merged enterprise, operating under Hirebook with Brett Knowles leading as its Chief Executive Officer, provides customers with end-to-end strategy execution delivered through its market-leading software platform and expert staff. The combination has created the first management operating system for the post-Covid aera, equally enabling people and organizations to thrive in an all-digital world as part of their work commitment to each other.
About Hirebook
Hirebook's mission is to enable people and organizations to thrive. Hirebook does this by bringing innovative, simple tools that enable organizations to more effectively execute their strategy, engage employees, and drive outstanding performance.
Hirebook has created a new cloud-based application area that integrates what has historically been thought of as executive dashboards, human resource systems, strategy development methodologies, and performance management tools. Organizations will now have one source of the truth to accomplish their daily jobs as every employee understands their purpose, contribution, and progress in a socially enabled environment.
About Brainware
Brainware Ventures partners with entrepreneurs and founders to create sustainable jobs and profitable businesses recognizing the developing changes in the world economy as part of the 4th Industrial revolution. Brainware's mission is to empower workers and founders alike to take charge of their future during the coming years of extreme business transition.
Brainware was founded in 2016 and today has locations in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America with over 2000 employees.
Media Contact
Jose Moreno, Hirebook Technologies Inc., +1 9494414274, jose@hirebook.com
SOURCE Hirebook Technologies Inc.