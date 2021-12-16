KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HNTB Corporation announced 55 new officer appointments firmwide in its latest round of promotions.
"Each year it is my great pleasure to announce the firm's newly appointed officers, individuals who have demonstrated their leadership abilities as they work each day to advance our firm's objectives," said Rob Slimp, PE, HNTB chairman and CEO. "Each of these high-performing individuals was nominated, evaluated and selected based on their excellent performance, leadership strengths, and demonstrated alignment with the HNTB Vision. I am confident that they will continue to be significant contributors to the success of our clients, our staff and our firm."
HNTB's new officer appointments included:
Senior Vice Presidents
- James Drapp, Project Director
- Spencer Franklin, Office Leader III
- Chad Modesitt, Regional Sales Officer
Vice Presidents
- Justin Bychek, Group Manager – Planning
- Adam Dayhoff, Project Director
- Kimberly Demuth, Department Manager – Planning
- Thomas Dougherty, Department Manager – Engineering
- Mark Dunton, Director – Technology
- Jennifer Harris, Deputy Program Manager
- Sarah Hersom, Program Manager
- Thomas Hutchinson, Group Director - Engineering
- Victor Judnic, Program Manager
- Shannon McCord, Group Director – Engineering
- Bradley Miller, Group Director – Engineering
- Johnny Morcos, Program Manager
- Michael Nader, Director – Project Controls
- Robert Page, Group Director – Engineering
- Mark Pagliettini, Project Director
- Stephen Roth, Group Director – Engineering
- Phyllis Schallenberg, Director – Marketing Comm.
- Seth Schickel, Principal Engineer
- Kate Weber, Sr. Director – HR
Associate Vice Presidents
- Quinton Alberto, Project Director
- Todd Bastion, Dept. Manager – Engineering
- Anthony Bauer, Project Manager I – Engineering
- Theodore Behrens, Sr. Resident Engineer
- Alexander Brum, Project Manager II – Engineering
- Kimberly Caird, Department Manager – Engineering
- James Childs, Sr. Project Manager – Architecture
- Katie Coleman, Director – HR
- William Comer, Department Manager – Planning
- William Cooper, Department Manager – Engineering
- Danny Donlin, Department Manager – Construction
- Roderick Drew, Dep. Program Manager – Comm
- Dustin Elliott, Dep. Program Manager
- Cherie Gibson, Director – Public Involvement
- Kia Gillette, Sr. Project Manager – Planning
- Steven Granson, Department Manager – Planning
- David Gregory, Manager – Technology
- Jay Hash, Department Manager – Engineering
- Brooke Jenkins, Division Business Manager
- Terry Johnson, Department Manager – Construction
- Jonathan Kapust, Section Manager – Engineering
- Justin McCarthy, Department Manager – Engineering
- Shawn Murphy, Project Manager I – Engineering
- Emmanuella Myrthil, Director – Diversity Program Mgt
- Darlene Parker, Dep. Project Manager – Contracts
- Nathan Parrish, Asst. Department Manager
- Brad Peel, Principal Planner
- Austin Reed, Manager – Multimedia Design
- Brandon Rich, Toll Technology Sr. Consultant
- Alexandra Siu, Section Manager – Engineering
- Katherine Wilder, Sr. Project Manager – Engineering
- Bridget Williams, Real Estate Director
- Joseph With, Section Manager – Engineering
About HNTB
HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and construction contractors. Celebrating 107 years of service, HNTB continues to grow in size and service offerings to clients. HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, and program and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com, or follow HNTB on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
