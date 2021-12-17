DENVER, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Holland & Hart LLP is pleased to announce the election and appointment of several partners to new leadership roles effective January 1, 2022. Two partners were elected by the partnership to serve on the firm's five-person Management Committee that oversees the firm's management and strategic direction. Two new Practice Group Leaders and six new office Administrative Partners were appointed by the Management Committee to serve in leadership positions.
"We are proud to welcome these partners to the firm's senior leadership team and are confident they each will be integral in continuing the implementation of our strategic plan that charts a course for the firm's success in 2022 and beyond," said Chris Balch, firm chair.
Management Committee Members
- Adrienne Bell was elected to serve a four-year term on the firm's Management Committee as the Junior Third Representative, a role most recently held by Margot Edwards. A partner in the Real Estate, Development, and Finance Practice Group in the Salt Lake City office, Adrienne regularly represents real estate developers and builders, traditional and renewable energy companies, hotels and resorts, and healthcare companies.
- Chris Gunlikson was elected to serve a four-year term as the Regional Representative to the Management Committee, a role held most recently by Eric Maxfield. A partner in the Boulder office, Chris was the Practice Group Leader of the Real Estate, Development, and Finance Practice Group. He serves clients at every stage of real estate development and finance, including mixed-use, multifamily housing development, resort, and hotel properties.
Practice Group Leaders
- Jackson Hole partner Hugh O'Halloran was appointed leader of the Real Estate, Development, and Finance Practice Group. Hugh's extensive real estate acquisition, finance, and development experience includes projects such as hotels, senior housing, food production facilities, medical office buildings, and industrial facilities. He is replacing Chris Gunlikson, who served as the group's leader since 2019.
- Salt Lake City partner Steve Young was appointed to lead the Tax and Benefits Practice Group. Steve is a state and local tax attorney who provides strategic counsel to clients on state and local tax matters. He replaces Brenda Berg, who served as the group's leader for the last three years.
Administrative Partners
- Partner Susan Combs was appointed Administrative Partner in Jackson Hole. She replaces Hugh O'Halloran, who took on the role in 2021. Susan advises and defends corporations, partnerships, estates, and high-net worth individuals in complex, high-stakes tax controversy and commercial litigation matters.
- Partner Kylie Crandall was appointed Administrative Partner of the firm's Boulder office. She replaces Larry Tronco, who served in this role for two years. Kylie's diverse practice focuses on real estate, water, and related project development, including purchases, sales, development, leasing, and property management and operation.
- Partner Jon Katchen was appointed Administrative Partner of the firm's Anchorage office, replacing the office's first Administrative Partner Kyle Parker, who served in the role since 2017. Jon leverages extensive state government experience and knowledge of Alaska's resource and economic development opportunities to help clients achieve their business goals.
- In Las Vegas, partner Bryce Kunimoto was appointed Administrative Partner, replacing Connie Akridge who served in this role since 2017. Bryce is a trial lawyer advising both overseas and domestic clients on a wide range of matters, including partnership disputes, trade secret misappropriation, shareholder derivative suits, breach of contract, receiverships, and other business disputes.
- Partner Timothy Lukas was appointed Administrative Partner of the firm's Reno office. He replaces James Newman who has served as Administrative Partner in Northern Nevada since 2013. Tim practices primarily in the field of creditor bankruptcy representation and insolvency planning.
- In the firm's Aspen office, partner Meghan Winokur was appointed Administrative Partner, succeeding Mark Hamilton, who has served in this role since 2013. Meghan's clients rely on her diverse experience in water rights, real estate development, and land use planning to find creative solutions to their problems and achieve their goals.
"The firm extends appreciation for the incredible contributions of the partners who served in these important leadership roles as they devoted countless hours helping to steer the firm through unprecedented times," said Balch.
About Holland & Hart
Founded in 1947, Holland & Hart is a full-service Am Law 200 firm with offices in eight states and in Washington, D.C. We deliver integrated legal solutions to regional, national, and international clients of all sizes in a diverse range of industries. For more information, visit http://www.hollandhart.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Atkinson, Holland & Hart LLP, 303-295-8389, tlatkinson@hollandhart.com
SOURCE Holland & Hart LLP