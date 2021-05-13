First Nine months of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were $434.7 million, an increase of 16.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was at 36.4%, compared to 35.6% for the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $71.7 million, a decrease of 7.9% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.18, a decrease of 7.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $48.6 million for the current period.
- DSO of 186 days, compared to 188 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days of 52 days, compared to 57 days for the comparable prior year period.
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were $109.9 million, an increase of 36.1% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was at 37.5%, compared to 30.8% for the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $18.7 million, an increase of 34.0% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.31, an increase of 34.8% compared to the comparable prior year period.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $6.4 million for the current quarter.
- DSO of 279 days, compared to 266 days for the comparable prior year period.
- Inventory turnover days of 58 days, compared to 71 days for the comparable prior year period.
BEIJING, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended March 31, 2021 (see attached tables). The management of Hollysys stated:
Industrial Automation ("IA") business finished the third quarter with revenue and new contracts at $67.5 million and $106.7 million, representing 97.1% and 68.7% YOY growth, respectively. For the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, IA revenue and new contracts achieved 44.1% and 34.0% YOY growth, respectively.
- In the power sector, we employed sustainable development tactics in order to address the needs of former customers. By offering these various upgraded products and wider range of services, we were able to increase market share. Highlights of the quarter:
- Signed two 2X600 MW power plant replacement contracts. This repeat business demonstrated industry recognition of Hollysys for quality system replacements, product offering depth, and reliable engineering services.
- Signed service contracts for digital upgrades for Distributed Control Systems ("DCS") of 2X1000MW units for a power plant. We increased the number of digital projects year-over-year increasing our sales of construction of digitally optimized factories for existing customers.
- In the chemical and petrochemical sector, we continued to win mid- and high-profile projects through effective marketing and promotion coupled with our strong customer relationships. Highlights of the quarter included:
- The Zhong'an United Coal Co., Ltd. ("ZAUCC") project gained industry recognition for both economic and social benefits, and was awarded the Special Award on Science and Technology of 2019-2020 for Chinese Petroleum and Chemical Automation.
- Signed a polycarbonate project contract in Pingdingshan, Henan Province, establishing new foothold in the polycarbonate field. This important project highlights Hollysys' capabilities, positioning the Company to win more mid and high-profile contracts.
- Signed a contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation ("CNOOC") for their Sanya gas field upgrade project. An integrated control system with upgraded products will be implemented and demonstrated in this project.
- The installation of HollySys' control system for CNOOC's offshore 'green oilfield', zero discharge and low carbon project was successfully completed. This pilot 'green oilfield' program was the first domestic control system adopted by CNOOC. Hollysys' integrated control systems successfully achieved efficiency improvement and cost reduction, while promoting low-carbon and zero discharge management of offshore oil production. The Company will participate in future exploration, construction, and development on green oilfield projects. HollySys' offering will contribute to realizing the national goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions and becoming carbon neutral.
- In the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sector, we are driving technological innovation by providing high-quality engineering in partnership with our key customers. In this quarter, a contract was signed with a Shandong pharmaceutical company to provide instruments, DCS and a Safety Instrumentation System ("SIS"), for the production of 2,800 tons per year of active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the Company continues to pursue cooperation agreements with other leaders in pharmaceutical industry. A significant contract was signed with one of the subsidiaries of Sino-Biopharmaceutical Limited, establishing a solid foundation for future work with the client.
- In the smart factory business, we are promoting solution upgrades and staying attuned to market demands while helping clients develop technologically innovative factories with digitized solutions for production and management. Highlights of the quarter included:
- Signed a contract to provide our smart factory solution for a Tangshan chemical company after winning the bid for a silicone smart factory project last quarter. Smart solutions for DCS+SIS+MES+BATCH+IODS were included in the offering, which marks another advancement for the Company in the Fine Chemical Smart Factory space. HollySys will construct a data integrated platform which will achieve seamless information flow between the operations and management levels, creating the foundation of the client's digital transformation.
- A contract was signed to provide a smart power solution for a client's 2X125MW power plants, along with a DCS. Hollysys leverages existing skills and experience to pioneer the implementation of smart industrial platforms, customized smart solutions to meet the comprehensive needs of customers across verticals such as power, fine chemicals, etc.
- A contract covering the production of approximately 500,000 tons of paper goods was signed with a large paper manufacturer. We offered a solution with DCS, Intelligent Operational Data System ("IODS"), instruments, etc. This project represents the largest contract amount and production scale that Hollysys has won in the paper industry, it will boost Hollysys' industry credibility, creating a platform for the Company to further penetrate the market.
- Aftersales business of IA is keeping a healthy pace. Under our big automation initiatives, we continued to strengthen customer relations management and improve our capabilities for wider range of solutions. Under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company launched Fangcun smart service APP, through which users can purchase spare parts, submit service requirements, and participate in remote professional courses. The APP is also an e-commerce platform of industrial products for existing customers or partners to further enhance customer stickiness and boost future business development.
Rail business finished the quarter with revenue and new contracts at $30.7 million and $15.7 million, recording 7.0% YOY growth and 215.2% YOY growth, respectively. For the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, rail business revenue and new contracts showed a 7.5% YOY decrease and 10.2% YOY growth, respectively.
- In the high-speed rail ("HSR") sector, we continued to deliver on existing projects, while maintaining our market position in existing product lines plus exploring opportunities in new markets. HollySys continues to apply smart and upgraded solutions designed to meet the emerging needs of the market. Highlights of the quarter include:
- Offering Automation Train Operation ("ATO") to Beijing-Xiong'an Railway and offering Automation Train Protection ("ATP") to Beijing-Harbin Railway. Our efforts are aligned with the established national rail strategies and our strong operational performance has been recognized by our clients.
- Applying the track circuit in Sichuan-Tibet Railway resulted in winning the first place Progress Prize in Science awarded by China Communications and Transportation Association. The application marks our entry into the track circuit field and contribution to the construction and development of railway networks in southwest China.
- In the subway sector, we continued our efforts in upgrading technologies and refining our solutions. We provided the complete system of CBTC and integrated with its subsidiary systems for the first time. The system had entered its pilot operation in Kunming Changshui Airport Express successfully. In addition, our smart metro station upgrading solution implemented in Shenzhen Subway Line 11 is helping clients establish a safer, more efficient, ecofriendly station. HollySys' track record on SCADA, active automation improvements on existing products and integration of cloud computing, big data, AI, etc. allows us to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding marketplace.
- With the guideline of the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan of China, Hollysys is making great strides in the area of modernization and digitalization of infrastructure construction. Our Weather Effect Monitoring solution was widely recognized and was granted with Innovation Award of Excellent Products of Highway Industry of 2020.
Mechanical and Electrical Solutions ('M&E') business finished the quarter with revenue and new contracts at $11.8 million and $19.6 million, recording 34.1% and 1.2% YOY decrease respectively. For the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, M&E revenue and new contracts recorded 3.9% and 16.4% YOY decrease, respectively.
COVID-19 remains a challenge to M&E and overseas business. We will keep monitoring the impact on this sector and risk control remains a key focus.
Third Quarter and First Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 Unaudited Financial Results Summary
(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
%
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
%
Revenues
$
109,907
80,768
36.1%
$
434,702
374,106
16.2%
Integrated solutions contracts revenue
$
85,769
67,673
26.7%
$
333,943
301,814
10.6%
Products sales
$
6,543
3,588
82.4%
$
21,569
16,249
32.7%
Service rendered
$
17,595
9,507
85.1%
$
79,190
56,043
41.3%
Cost of revenues
$
68,737
55,928
22.9%
$
276,257
240,977
14.6%
Gross profit
$
41,170
24,840
65.7%
$
158,445
133,129
19.0%
Total operating expenses
$
20,978
13,317
57.5%
$
82,945
65,121
27.4%
Selling
$
7,160
6,168
16.1%
$
25,596
23,838
7.4%
General and administrative
$
12,215
8,946
36.5%
$
36,035
30,130
19.6%
Research and development
$
13,159
10,221
28.7%
$
41,760
32,969
26.7%
VAT refunds and government subsidies
$
(11,556)
(12,018)
(3.8)%
$
(20,446)
(21,816)
(6.3)%
Income from operations
$
20,192
11,523
75.2%
$
75,500
68,008
11.0%
Other income, net
$
813
1,031
(21.1)%
$
3,587
4,357
(17.7)%
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
$
391
98
299.0%
$
(5,277)
647
(915.6)%
Gains on disposal of an investment in an
$
-
-
-
$
-
5,763
(100.0)%
Share of net income (loss) of equity
$
(2,725)
570
(578.1)%
$
1,934
4,108
(52.9)%
Dividend income from equity security
$
453
-
100.0%
$
456
1,141
(60.0)%
Interest income
$
3,132
3,271
(4.2)%
$
9,852
9,399
4.8%
Interest expenses
$
(151)
(16)
843.8%
$
(428)
(135)
217.0%
Income tax expenses
$
3,571
2,422
47.4%
$
14,237
15,424
(7.7)%
Net income (loss) attributable to non-
$
(145)
119
(221.8)%
$
(296)
(7)
4128.6%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
$
18,679
13,936
34.0%
$
71,683
77,871
(7.9)%
Non-GAAP basic EPS
$
0.31
0.23
34.8%
$
1.18
1.29
(8.5)%
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.31
0.23
34.8%
$
1.18
1.28
(7.8)%
Share-based compensation expenses
$
2,750
15
18233.3%
$
3,688
55
6605.5%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
70
75
(6.7)%
$
225
226
(0.4)%
GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys
$
15,859
13,846
14.5%
$
67,770
77,590
(12.7)%
GAAP basic EPS
$
0.26
0.23
13.0%
$
1.12
1.28
(12.5)%
GAAP diluted EPS
$
0.26
0.23
13.0%
$
1.12
1.28
(12.5)%
Basic weighted average common shares
60,522,107
60,552,099
(0.0)%
60,502,714
60,520,329
(0.0)%
Diluted weighted average common shares
60,559,890
60,552,099
(0.0)%
60,736,180
60,694,045
0.1%
Operational Results Analysis for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
Comparing to the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended March 31 2021 increased from $80.8 million to $109.9 million, representing an increase of 36.1%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated contracts revenue increased by 26.7% to $85.8 million, products sales revenue increased by 82.4% to $6.5 million, and services revenue increased by 85.1% to $17.6 million.
The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:
(In USD thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
Nine months ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
% to
$
% to
$
% to
$
% to
Industrial Automation
67,454
61.4%
34,228
42.4%
242,273
55.7%
168,155
45.0%
Rail Transportation Automation
30,673
27.9%
28,672
35.5%
140,638
32.4%
152,071
40.6%
Mechanical and Electrical Solution
11,780
10.7%
17,868
22.1%
51,791
11.9%
53,880
14.4%
Total
109,907
100.0%
80,768
100.0%
434,702
100.0%
374,106
100.0%
Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 37.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 30.8% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 25.9%, 81.2% and 77.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 22.3%, 71.3% and 75.3% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuated mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 37.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 30.7% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 25.9%, 81.2% and 77.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 22.2%, 71.3% and 75.3% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.
Selling expenses were $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $1.0 million or 16.1% compared to $6.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 6.5% and 7.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively.
General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $12.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $3.3 million or 36.5% compared to $8.9 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 11.1% and 11.1% for quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $15.0 million and $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Research and development expenses were $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $2.9 million or 28.7% compared to $10.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to increased research and development activities. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 12.0% and 12.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $11.6 million for three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $12.0 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $0.4 million or 3.8% decrease.
The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $3.6 million and 18.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to $2.4 million and 14.8% for comparable prior year period, respectively.
The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excluded the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative, was $18.7 million or $0.31 per diluted share based on 60.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This represented a 34.0% increase from $13.9 million or $0.23 per share based on 60.6 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $15.9 million or $0.26 per diluted share representing an increase of 14.5% from $13.8 million or $0.23 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.
Contracts and Backlog Highlights
Hollysys achieved $142.0 million of new contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The backlog as of March 31, 2021 was $617.7 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:
New contracts achieved
Backlog
for the three months
ended March 31, 2021
as of March 31, 2021
(In USD
% to Total
(In USD
% to Total
Industrial Automation
106,666
75.0%
262,319
42.5%
Rail Transportation
15,698
11.2%
256,397
41.5%
Mechanical and Electrical Solutions
19,625
13.8%
98,939
16.0%
Total
141,989
100.0%
617,655
100.0%
Cash Flow Highlights
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the total net cash inflow was $109.0 million. The net cash used in operating activities was $6.4 million. The net cash provided by investing activities was $112.7 million, mainly consisted of $163.8 million of matured short-term investments, partially offset by 45.7 million investment of an equity investee, 4.9 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $1.3 million purchases of short-term investments. The net cash provided by financing activities was $nil.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $466.1 million, $356.9 million, and $366.4 million as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021, DSO was 279 days, as compared to 266 days for the comparable prior year period and 142 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 58 days, as compared to 71 days for the comparable prior year period and 40 days for the last quarter.
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenues
Integrated solutions contracts revenue
$
85,769
$
67,673
$
333,943
$
301,814
Products sales
6,543
3,588
21,569
16,249
Revenue from services
17,595
9,507
79,190
56,043
Total net revenues
109,907
80,768
434,702
374,106
Costs of integrated solutions contracts
63,593
52,628
245,330
216,613
Cost of products sold
1,230
1,031
4,177
4,461
Costs of services rendered
3,984
2,344
26,975
20,129
Gross profit
41,100
24,765
158,220
132,903
Operating expenses
Selling
7,160
6,168
25,596
23,838
General and administrative
14,965
8,961
39,723
30,185
Research and development
13,159
10,221
41,760
32,969
VAT refunds and government subsidies
(11,556)
(12,018)
(20,446)
(21,816)
Total operating expenses
23,728
13,332
86,633
65,176
Income from operations
17,372
11,433
71,587
67,727
Other income, net
813
1,031
3,587
4,357
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
391
98
(5,277)
647
Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee
-
-
-
5,763
Share of net (losses) income of equity investees
(2,725)
570
1,934
4,108
Dividend income from equity security investments
453
-
456
1,141
Interest income
3,132
3,271
9,852
9,399
Interest expenses
(151)
(16)
(428)
(135)
Income before income taxes
19,285
16,387
81,711
93,007
Income taxes expenses
3,571
2,422
14,237
15,424
Net income
15,714
13,965
67,474
77,583
Net income (losses) attributable to non-controlling interests
(145)
119
(296)
(7)
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
$
15,859
$
13,846
$
67,770
$
77,590
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil
Translation adjustments
(5,356)
(18,493)
78,297
(31,746)
Comprehensive income (loss)
10,358
(4,528)
145,771
45,837
Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-
(165)
79
(113)
1,030
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hollysys
$
10,523
$
(4,607)
$
145,884
$
44,807
Net income per share:
Basic
0.26
0.23
1.12
1.28
Diluted
0.26
0.23
1.12
1.28
Shares used in net income per share computation:
Basic
60,522,107
60,552,099
60,502,714
60,520,329
Diluted
60,559,890
60,552,099
60,736,180
60,694,045
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)
Mar- 31,
Dec- 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
466,079
$
356,904
Short-term investments
173,549
340,904
Restricted cash
9,073
9,210
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $65,987 and $64,573 as
335,778
326,606
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses
182,653
211,630
Accounts receivable retention
4,190
4,521
Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,463 and $6,508 as of
32,140
27,712
Advances to suppliers
18,383
16,700
Amounts due from related parties
21,319
24,498
Inventories
47,559
35,898
Prepaid expenses
975
1,009
Income tax recoverable
7
7
Total current assets
1,291,705
1,355,599
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
21,522
21,512
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
1,336
578
Accounts receivable retention
5,334
5,135
Prepaid expenses
1
1
Property, plant and equipment, net
88,190
88,364
Prepaid land leases, net
16,471
16,716
Intangible assets, net
1,494
1,618
Investments in equity investees
95,030
50,026
Investments securities
4,999
5,018
Goodwill
1,574
1,580
Deferred tax assets
16,913
15,237
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,639
7,483
Total non-current assets
259,503
213,268
Total assets
1,551,208
1,568,867
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term loans
321
326
Accounts payable
134,253
139,701
Construction costs payable
3,026
3,804
Deferred revenue
185,675
185,418
Accrued payroll and related expenses
15,089
30,305
Income tax payable
6,400
11,090
Warranty liabilities
8,350
7,474
Other tax payables
5,735
13,306
Accrued liabilities
35,056
36,081
Amounts due to related parties
3,632
3,959
Operating lease liabilities
2,517
2,896
Total current liabilities
400,054
434,360
Non-current liabilities
Accrued liabilities
6,784
3,966
Long-term loans
15,660
15,773
Accounts payable
1,811
1,854
Deferred tax liabilities
14,931
14,892
Warranty liabilities
4,250
3,003
Operating lease liabilities
3,815
4,227
Total non-current liabilities
47,251
43,715
Total liabilities
447,305
478,075
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
61
61
Additional paid-in capital
227,731
224,981
Statutory reserves
59,039
58,954
Retained earnings*
798,184
782,408
Accumulated other comprehensive income
14,597
19,932
Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity
1,099,612
1,086,336
Non-controlling interests
4,291
4,456
Total equity
1,103,903
1,090,792
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,551,208
$
1,568,867
* ASC 326 was adopted on July 1, 2020 and resulted in $22,338 adjustment to opening retained earnings
HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In USD thousands).
Three months
Nine months
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
15,714
$
67,474
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
2,553
7,260
Amortization of prepaid land leases
102
311
Amortization of intangible assets
80
235
Allowance for doubtful accounts
1,967
3,447
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(26)
(65)
Share of net losses (income) of equity investees
2,725
(1,934)
Share-based compensation expenses
2,750
3,688
Deferred income tax expenses
(1,675)
(4,042)
Dividends received from equity investees
91
91
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and retention
(15,327)
(90,899)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
26,403
13,798
Inventories
(11,353)
4,244
Advances to suppliers
(1,692)
176
Other receivables
(4,671)
(2,357)
Deposits and other assets
30
(307)
Due from related parties
733
(1,268)
Accounts payable
(5,019)
8,429
Deferred revenue
1,348
34,971
Accruals and other payables
(9,238)
(813)
Due to related parties
(327)
56
Income tax payable
(4,449)
3,852
Other tax payables
(7,102)
2,277
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(6,383)
48,624
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of short-term investments
(1,299)
(146,004)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(4,868)
(11,069)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
1
241
Maturity of short-term investments
163,826
317,477
Proceeds from disposal of investments in equity investee
762
762
Investment of an equity investee
(45,730)
(45,730)
Net cash provided by investing activities
112,692
115,677
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
7
281
Repayments of long-term bank loans
-
(407)
Payment of dividends
-
(12,107)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
7
(12,233)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
2,732
25,509
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
109,048
177,577
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
387,626
319,097
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
496,674
496,674
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts", "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the periods indicated:
(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cost of integrated solutions contracts
$
63,593
$
52,628
$
245,330
$
216,613
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
70
75
225
226
Non-GAAP cost of integrated solutions contracts
$
63,523
$
52,553
$
245,105
$
216,387
General and administrative expenses
$
14,965
$
8,961
$
39,723
$
30,185
Less: Share-based compensation expenses
2,750
15
3,688
55
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
$
12,215
$
8,946
$
36,035
$
30,130
Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation
$
15,859
$
13,846
$
67,770
$
77,590
Add:
Share-based compensation expenses
2,750
15
3,688
55
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
70
75
225
226
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys
$
18,679
$
13,936
$
71,683
$
77,871
Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares
60,522,107
60,552,099
60,502,714
60,520,329
Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares
60,559,890
60,552,099
60,736,180
60,694,045
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.23
$
1.18
$
1.29
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.23
$
1.18
$
1.28
