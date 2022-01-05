SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeSmart, has acquired Houston-based brokerage Champions Real Estate Group and its more than 1800 agents. Champions has been serving the entire Houston real estate market for 20 years.
This latest acquisition brings HomeSmart's nationwide network to nearly 25,000 agents and increased its footprint to over 200 office locations across over 40 states.
"HomeSmart's technology enables scalability," said Matt Widdows, HomeSmart's founder and CEO. "Our model of providing agents choice in technology tools, 100% commission or revenue share, and a high level of service and support truly sets us apart from the other brokerages in the space."
Ignacio Osorio, President and CEO of Champions Real Estate Group, built his brokerage on a foundation of support, providing his agents the service they require to succeed in even the most challenging markets.
"I know with HomeSmart, my agents are in the best hands," said Osorio. "As Champions Real Estate Group, we have always been known for our support, but now we will be able to provide our agents with even more technology, training and resources that will allow them to better serve home buyers and sellers."
Osorio will stay on as an integral part of the Houston-based team, following HomeSmart's acquisition. This brokerage will continue to bolster the brand's expanding footprint in Texas, joining the company's other corporate and franchised locations across the state.
All agents will continue to have access to the current offices in Houston, Pearland, The Woodlands, San Antonio, Fort Worth and Austin. HomeSmart will be updating these locations to be equipped with state-of-the-art conference rooms, computers, and SmartReception virtual receptionist technology. Agents will also have access to HomeSmart's proprietary RealSmart Tech Suite.
"Our technology is a game changer for real estate agents," added Widdows. "Our integrated platforms allow them the time to dedicate to their clients, rather than being bogged down with paperwork and transaction management tasks. Amazing customer service is HomeSmart's number one priority–our tech allows us to better serve our agents so they can better serve their clients."
About HomeSmart:
Founded in 2000, HomeSmart is ranked in the top 7 real estate brokerages in the United States and the number one brokerage firm in the Phoenix market and in Colorado. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart offers franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry.
For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.homesmart.com.
###
Media Contact
Tori Sokol, HomeSmart, +1 480.812-5121, tsokol@hsmove.com
Todd Sumney, HomeSmart, (602) 889-2181, tsumney@homesmart.com
SOURCE HomeSmart