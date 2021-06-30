SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeSmart, one of the Top 10 real estate brokerages in the country, is pleased to announce it's expanding its executive team with the addition of industry leaders Alan Goldman as Chief Financial Officer and Shawn Brown as Chief Product Officer.
"We are so excited to bring Alan and Shawn's deep experience and proven track records to an already strong HomeSmart team," said Ashley Bowers, President of HomeSmart. "As we continue to expand into new markets, their high-level strategy and ability to execute will be pivotal to achieving our growth goals."
Alan Goldman comes to HomeSmart with more than 15 years of experience in finance and accounting for companies in real estate brokerage, development and construction. As CFO, Goldman will lead HomeSmart's finance and accounting functions. With a passion for building teams, Goldman will be key in driving the overall growth and financial performance of the entire organization.
As part of the executive expansion, Lorraine Murrietta will transition from CFO to Chief Compliance and Treasury Officer, responsible for overseeing and managing HomeSmart's regulatory compliance, treasury functions and risk management.
Shawn Brown comes to HomeSmart with more than 20 years of experience in real estate software development. Over the course of his career, he has helped build lead-to-close solutions for companies like RE/MAX, Realogy, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Brown will be responsible for aligning HomeSmart's product and technology development efforts with its marketing and operations teams to provide essential tools and a high level of service to franchisees, brokers and agents.
Both leaders will play instrumental roles in executing HomeSmart's long-term strategic plan to accelerate its growth by scaling to more markets nationally, launching HomeSmart-grown cutting-edge tech platforms and tools, and advocating for needed changes and innovation that hold the real estate industry back.
About HomeSmart
Founded in 2000, HomeSmart is ranked in the top 10 real estate brokerages in the United States and the number one brokerage firm in the Phoenix market and in Colorado. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International offers franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has offices in 39 states and nearly 23,000 agents nationwide. For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.homesmart.com. Follow HomeSmart International on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/homesmartfranchise and on Twitter and Instagram @HomeSmartIntl.
