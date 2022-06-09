HomeSpark announced today that it will now be offering franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in providing in-home healthcare services. This expansion of the HomeSpark business model is in celebration of the service of hundreds of families, the employment of hundreds of caregivers, the administration of over 100,000 care hours for seniors, and the anniversary of 5 years of operation since their founding in College Station, Texas in 2017.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeSpark announced today that it will now be offering franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in providing in-home healthcare services. This expansion of the HomeSpark business model is in celebration of the service of hundreds of families, the employment of hundreds of caregivers, the administration of over 100,000 care hours for seniors, and the anniversary of 5 years of operation since their founding in College Station, Texas in 2017.
HomeSpark is a senior care franchise that provides customized plans that include companionship, personal care, meal preparation, transportation, respite care, and 24-hour services to senior citizens within the comfort of their own homes.
"We are excited to bring our home care model to franchisees, so they can experience the same rewarding opportunity to serve the communities in which they live that we have experienced," said Donovan French, Founder and current Owner of HomeSpark.
"We are a company built on caring for people. If someone is a people person with a compassionate heart, business-minded, and the ability to follow a system, then HomeSpark may be the right fit."
This opportunity is intended to meet the growing need for senior care. By 2050, it is expected that there will be more than 80 million seniors living in the United States, making up 20 percent of the population. The industry is estimated to be around $225 billion by 2024.
HomeSpark will provide training and continuous support to franchisees in the form of site selection guidance, headquarters-based training, caregiver hiring practices, marketing support, technology, refresher training, and a detailed Operations Manual. While experience in healthcare is preferred, it is not required.
If you are interested in learning more about opening a HomeSpark home care franchise, click here or contact us today at franchise@homespark.com.
