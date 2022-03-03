ORLANDO, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharper Impressions Painting recently opened its new Orlando area location. Managed by long-time Central Florida resident and military veteran Matt Honaker, the company's expansion brings the Orlando community an opportunity to receive high-quality painting services with the personal attention that can only come from a small, locally-owned business.
Sharper Impressions Painting is an award-winning painting company that has offered professional interior and exterior painting services to homes and businesses for over 29 years. As one of the largest family-owned, non-franchised painting companies in the U.S., Sharper Impressions Painting is thrilled to offer its services to the Orlando area, including Clermont, Winter Park, Doctor Phillip, and Windermere residents.
The company's goal has remained the same since 1992: help residents fall in love with the color of their homes again.
Sharper Impressions Painting doesn't require deposits and only takes payments once a paint job is completed to the customer's satisfaction. In addition, the company is familiar with how the Florida heat and humidity can be hard on homes and only uses low-VOC paints that have high resistance to oxidation and fading.
Due to the strong relationship with its paint vendors, Sharper Impressions Painting regularly provides new paint colors for customers to test out before anyone else. The company also offers free quotes and in-home paint color consultations at no charge.
Matt Honaker, manager of the Sharper Impressions Painting Orlando office, says, "I'm a Central Florida native, so I'm very excited to bring Orlando area homeowners and businesses the Sharper Impressions experience." He adds, "The Sharper Impressions Painting team and I are dedicated to making each home and business we paint look its best, because not only do we take pride in our work, but the community we live in, too."
About Matt:
Matt Honaker is the Orlando Sharper Impressions Painting location manager, a Central Florida native, military veteran, and graduate of the University of Central Florida.
Honaker enjoys UCF football, craft beer, and fishing in his spare time.
About Sharper Impressions Painting:
Sharper Impressions Painting has offered professional interior and exterior painting services to homes and businesses for over 29 years. The company is one of the largest family-owned and operated residential painting companies in the U.S. and proudly offers its customers free in-home color consulting, free painting quotes, and no-deposit service.
The Sharper Impressions Painting executive team enjoys visiting Florida often to see family and friends who reside in Orlando and New Smyrna Beach.
Visit Sharper Impressions Painting at https://sharperimpressionspainting.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Matt Honaker, Sharper Impressions Painting, 1 877.665.5566, info@sharperpainting.com
SOURCE Sharper Impressions Painting