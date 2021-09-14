Honeywell_Logo

Honeywell_Logo

 By Honeywell

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Mike Spencer, vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, will present at the Bank of America Virtual Industrial Software and Automation Summit on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Nina Krauss

(704) 627-6035

nina.krauss@honeywell.com

Investor Relations

Reena Vaidya

(704) 627-6200

reena.vaidya@honeywell.com  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-bank-of-america-industrial-software-and-automation-summit-301376220.html

SOURCE Honeywell

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.