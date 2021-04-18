MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) board leaders for 2021-2022 began their terms today during HOPA's virtual annual conference. Larry W. Buie, PharmD, BCOP, FASHP, Clinical Pharmacy Manager at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will serve as Board President while Amber P. Lawson, PharmD, BCOP, Program Coordinator at University of Kentucky HealthCare and Andrea Iannucci, PharmD, BCOP, Assistant Chief Pharmacist at University of California Davis Medical Center will serve as Secretary and Member-At-Large, respectively.
As Board President, Dr. Buie hopes to expand HOPA's reach by making inroads with pharmacy students, prioritizing patient advocacy, and focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion within the pharmacy profession and HOPA. His board presidency begins mid-way through HOPA's 2020-2023 Strategic Plan.
In his inaugural address, Dr. Buie highlighted three particularly exciting new committees: an Oral Chemotherapy Collective; a Task Force for Student Engagement; and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. Also mentioned in his address were the many other HOPA committees, all of which are currently recruiting member volunteers.
In his incoming president's address, Dr. Buie, who is also PGY2 Adult Oncology Residency Program Director at Memorial Sloan Kettering, said working with residents has played a role in his career success and satisfaction. Among other attributes, he cited residents' commitment to health equity as a source of inspiration. Dr. Buie also paid tribute to his mentors, including those he met at the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy.
His address, entitled A Journey of Gratitude, was in memory of an educator and caregiver who was instrumental during Dr. Buie's teenage years.
About Dr. Larry W. Buie
Larry W. Buie, PharmD, BCOP, FASHP is a Clinical Pharmacy Manager and PGY2 Adult Oncology Residency Program Director at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, in New York, NY, where he had previously worked in direct patient care. He has been a Board Certified Oncology Pharmacist since 2008 and is a Fellow of the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists. Dr. Buie received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill, NC in 2005. Dr. Buie has made multiple contributions to medical literature and routinely provides continuing education to pharmacists in a variety of settings. He has been a HOPA member since 2008.
About HOPA
The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) supports hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals and promotes the role of the pharmacist in collaborative cancer care. Founded in 2004, HOPA provides crucial education, networking, and advancement opportunities frequently sought by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, residents, fellows, students, technicians, researchers, and administrators who specialize in hematology/oncology pharmacy. Its vision is to ensure that all individuals affected by cancer have a hematology/oncology pharmacist as an integral member of their care team.
