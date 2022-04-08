Heidi D. Finnes, PharmD, BCOP, FHOPA became President of the Hematology/ Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) on April 1, 2022, at the association's annual conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Finnes is Senior Manager, Pharmacy Cancer Research at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Rochester, Minnesota, and Assistant Professor of Pharmacy in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.
MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heidi D. Finnes, PharmD, BCOP, FHOPA became President of the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) on April 1, 2022, at the association's annual conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Finnes previously served as an At-Large Member on the HOPA Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019 and has volunteered on and led numerous committees and task forces.
Dr. Finnes is Senior Manager, Pharmacy Cancer Research at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Rochester, Minnesota, and Assistant Professor of Pharmacy in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. She is actively involved in Mayo Clinic Cancer Center clinical trial review as cancer research pharmacy manager and coordinates outpatient PGY1 and PGY2 educational experiences in oncology and investigational drug services.
Dr. Finnes has worked in inpatient and outpatient hematology/oncology at Mayo Clinic since 1998. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Drake University and has been a Board Certified Oncology Pharmacist since 2003.
Dr. Finnes was diagnosed with Stage IIB malignant melanoma in 2008 and metastatic melanoma in 2014. Her experience with cancer treatment, including surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy give her a firsthand understanding of cancer treatments.
With support from the Mayo Cancer Center, Dr. Finnes identified a need for institutional recognition of the pharmacist as a critical member of the healthcare team. She helped establish and currently participates in a growing medication therapy management clinic for oncology patients and patients experiencing adverse events on immunotherapy.
As HOPA President, Dr. Finnes will lead strategic planning around the association's four pillars of Professional Development, Professional Resources and Tools, Research, and Advocacy. She will continue the association's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and introduce an ambassador program to expand HOPA's sphere of influence among hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals, residents, and students.
Also important to Dr. Finnes are combatting burnout and creating wellness among members and colleagues. She also will lead HOPA members to expand on novel opportunities to improve oncology pharmacy practice in a post-COVID-19 world.
About HOPA: The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) supports hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals and promotes the role of the pharmacist in collaborative cancer care. Founded in 2004, HOPA provides crucial education, networking, and advancement opportunities frequently sought by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, residents, fellows, students, technicians, researchers, and administrators who specialize in hematology/oncology pharmacy. Its vision is to ensure that all individuals affected by cancer have a hematology/oncology pharmacist as an integral member of their care team.
