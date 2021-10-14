DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Echelon Analytics is proud to announce that Hope Wolf has joined the firm as an Associate Director. Ms. Wolf will represent the primary presence for the firm's new Washington, DC office and is expected to play an important role in the firm's intellectual property and commercial litigation practices.
Commenting on Ms. Wolf, Managing Director Barry Bell stated, "I could not be more excited to welcome Hope to the Echelon leadership team! I have respected her intelligence and commitment to delivering exemplary value to clients since we first worked together at Navigant more than twenty years ago. Her background and experience further enhance our ability to deliver for our clients on their mission-critical litigation matters." Bell added, "By launching our new Washington office, Hope's leadership will also allow us to better serve our existing East Coast clients and further expand our reach into this important litigation market."
Ms. Wolf has a substantial background in financial analysis, accounting investigations, and the analysis of economic damages issues in complex commercial disputes. Her experience with complex commercial litigation matters and accounting investigations has included engagements with the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and numerous Am Law 100 firms. Ms. Wolf provides objective and fact-based analysis to her clients, allowing them to make better informed decisions about disputes, litigation, or other critical business challenges.
Ms. Wolf earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree and a Bachelor of Science in Economics with Financial Applications degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She has spent the entirety of her career in professional services, both as a consultant focusing on financial and economic disputes and investigations as well as in managing operations for global consulting firms. She previously worked at Navigant Consulting and Berkeley Research Group prior to joining Echelon.
About Echelon
Echelon Analytics is a recognized leader in expert witness services, economic and financial analysis, business consulting, and financial investigation. From its offices in Dallas, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Washington, DC, the firm works with law firms, corporations, government entities, and private individuals across the United States and internationally in matters involving commercial damages, intellectual property disputes and valuation, and banking and finance litigation.
Learn more about Echelon Analytics at ea-us.com
Media Contact
Malinda Pisciotta, Administrative Services Manager, Echelon Analytics, +1 (214) 965-8530, mpisciotta@ea-us.com
SOURCE Echelon Analytics