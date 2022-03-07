TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past few decades, women's health has become a greater focus of both academic and pharmaceutical industry research and treatment development. However, treatment options for women going through menopause and post-menopause remain limited. As we understand more about the effects of hormonal changes on women's physical and mental health throughout their life cycle, a picture emerges highlighting opportunities for research and treatment innovation.
Half of the world's population spends 40 percent of their lifetime in menopause. Despite the ubiquity of this state, there is a dearth of understanding on how to treat the multiple conditions that arise in the perimenopausal and menopausal stages of a woman's life. Vasomotor symptoms, vaginal atrophy, sexual dysfunction, depression and cognitive changes are very common to the perimenopausal and postmenopausal periods, which also coincide with when many women are ascending into leadership positions. Coupled with the increasingly more common pathologies of breast cancer, deep vein thromboses and obesity, there is a greater need to explore non-hormonal therapies to combat these conditions.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss the conditions that arise during perimenopause and menopause, the current landscape of available therapies and the challenges involved supporting menopause-related clinical trials.
