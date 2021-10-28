ASPEN, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen's luxurious mountainside retreat and most storied hotel, today announces Marlon Rambaran as executive chef. Rambaran brings more than 20 years of culinary experience at some of the nation's top kitchens to his new role. Classically trained with a focus on French, Italian, Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines, he presents a new and dynamic perspective to the property's beloved dining outlets. In addition to helping the resort's signature mountain restaurant Prospect, Rambaran will oversee all food and beverage operations for the resort, including J-Bar, The Living Room, The Garden, the soon-to-open speakeasy Bad Harriet, as well as in-room dining, catering and creative pop-up culinary activations.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Chef Marlon Rambaran into our Jerome family," said Patrick Davila, general manager, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. "His wealth of experience speaks for itself, having worked in some of the best kitchens in America. Chef Rambaran will be an inspirational driving force as Executive Chef, and I look forward to his ongoing contribution as we embark on a new chapter for Hotel Jerome."
Rambaran joins Hotel Jerome from L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon,the Michelin star-rated restaurant in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Prior to that, he held several senior leadership positions, including consultant executive chef at The Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington D.C., overseeing a seven million dollar relaunch of the entire food and beverage program, and executive chef at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, N.Y., handling all aspects of the restaurant's operations since its opening.
"I am honored to join the culinary team at Hotel Jerome," said Marlon Rambaran, executive chef, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The hotel is such an iconic Aspen institution and I look forward to cultivating relationships with local farmers and purveyors to create an atmosphere and menu that appeals to the community and our resort guests."
A Trinidad native raised in New Jersey, Rambaran earned his culinary degree from the Academy of Culinary Arts in Mays Landing, N.J. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing chess, hiking, fishing, and traveling to new areas to discover the latest restaurants and cuisines.
