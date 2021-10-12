PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform specializing in individual and group leisure stays as well as corporate travel, today announced a service provider partnership with Extended Stay America Hotels, the nation's leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand.
With approximately 650 hotels, Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the U.S. Extended Stay America's apartment-style rooms are perfectly designed for a few nights, weeks, months or longer and provide all the comforts of home. Extended Stay America's spacious apartment-style suites allow guests to work, dine and relax, giving them room for everything from conversation to contemplation. The suites feature fully-equipped kitchens, free in-room wi-fi and premium cable. On-site guest laundry and pet-friendly rooms are available.
In June 2021, Extended Stay America became a family of brand with the launch of Extended Stay America Premier Suites offering, comprised of 26 new or completely renovated properties across the country that offer guests an elevated extended stay experience, based on what extended stay travelers value most, according to extensive guest research. Further, Extended Stay America will rebrand the remainder of its core hotels to Extended Stay America Suites to better communicate the current product offering.
"With the rise in digital nomads traveling across the country for long 'workcations, coupled with the larger trend of extended hotel stays writ large, our ESA partnership could not be better timed to meet increasing demand," says Bruce Rosenberg, President of the Americas, HotelPlanner. "We also admire ESA's commitment to going above and beyond for their customers, which aligns with our values and mission."
"We are proud to partner with HotelPlanner as another vehicle through which our customers can book hotel stays at ESA locations across the country," says Angela Galeziowski, Vice President Sales, Sales Strategy & Operations Planning.
###
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all traveler hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies.
Learn more at http://www.HotelPlanner.com
About Extended Stay America Hotels
Extended Stay America® is the leading brand family in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with approximately 650 hotels. Depending on your needs you can STAY Awhile at either our Extended Stay America Premier Suites or Extended Stay America Suites brands. Visit http://www.esa.com for more information and follow @ExendedStayAmerica.
For press inquiries, contact Jenn Wade, Nicole Lax, Sarah Meyer, Audrey Chaddick, or Siena Di Roma at 415-483-5054 or extendedstayamericapr@jwadepr.com.
For franchise inquiries, please contact franchise@esa.com or visit http://www.newesa.com.
Media Contact
Philip Ballard, HotelPlanner, +1 561.597.0023, Philip.Ballard@hotelplanner.com
SOURCE HotelPlanner