WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, the world's largest group booking platform, and USA Pickleball, national governing body for the sport of pickleball in the US, announced a multi-year partnership to provide accommodations and booking services for Pickleball USA events.
The partnership aligns perfectly with USA Pickleball's mission to promote the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories. HotelPlanner automation simplifies the process of securing, and booking accommodations for USA Pickleball staff, tournament directors, volunteers and athletes while delivering the most competitive rates in the market.
"Avid pickleball enthusiasts thrive on the opportunity to travel to many cities throughout the United States for pickleball tournaments and events," said George Bauernfeind, Chief Marketing Officer. "A partnership with HotelPlanner provides our USA Pickleball members value with top-rated hotel choices at the best rates and a simple process to book their accommodations as they register for tournaments."
This partnership will also serve as an economic boost to the communities and the travel and tourism industry, as our host community and hotel partners along with USA Pickleball work to regain momentum. Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports as participation grew an astounding 21% in 2020 to 4.2 million total participants in the U.S. per the Sports Fitness Industry Association.
Melissa Le'ppin, Chief Sales Officer for HotelPlanner, "USA Pickleball is an innovative organization with a creative and unique expansion approach. More than 1900 volunteers are committed to promoting pickleball programs for ages 6-90 through community grants, high school programs and scholarships. HotelPlanner is honored to be the latest partner ambassador for the growing sport as the exclusive accommodation's provider."
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner.com is the world's largest provider of online group hotel bookings and event management services. Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, HotelPlanner.com now receives over 5 million unique visitors each month. Our company offers the best deals in the group, individual and corporate travel and has partnerships with some of the most renowned franchises in sports including the Washington Football Team, USA Triathlon, and the LPGA.
About USA Pickleball
The USA Pickleball Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 to further the advancement of the sport on a national level. As the official governing body of pickleball in the United States, USA Pickleball promotes the growth of pickleball by maintaining the rules, setting player ratings, advancing the sport through its national network of 1,900+ ambassadors, and sanctioning tournaments. Since 2013, USA Pickleball has grown 1,000% in its membership to nearly 40,000. More information can be found at usapickleball.org.
