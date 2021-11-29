HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gentle Dental Care, a Houston-based family practice, is proud to welcome Sharon Phariss as its Copperfield location's new office manager. Having relocated from the Cinco Ranch location, Sharon brings over two decades of management experience from within the dental field. With two experienced dentists joining the team and new staff in every department, Gentle Dental Care is streamlining its business model and cultivating a more professional, caring environment.
Perfecting a Customer-Centric Experience
While dentistry is clinical by nature, it also involves a layer of compassionate care that can't be overstated. Making patients feel safe and relaxed is one of Gentle Dental Care's top priorities, which is why Sharon Phariss was an obvious choice for the office manager position in Copperfield.
With 21 years of management experience under her belt, Sharon is well-versed in the art of excellent customer service. "It's about being friendly, reliable, flexible, and eager to help," she says of her role at Gentle Dental Care. "No matter what it takes, the customer always comes first."
As the office manager, Sharon oversees multiple aspects of Gentle Dental Care's everyday operations. Whether she's scheduling appointments, handling finances, or planning treatments, Sharon's experience makes her an invaluable asset to the Copperfield team.
Providing More Effective Treatment
Along with a new office manager, Gentle Dental Care has also increased its staff across all departments. The company also recently hired two dentists, each with extensive experience, to practice at the Copperfield location. With more dentists and personnel on staff along with new management, Gentle Dental Care is refining its operations and providing higher quality care to its patients.
With competent leadership and capable staff, Gentle Dental Care is also developing a more welcoming environment for patients of all ages. Friendly service is a significant aspect of the company's mission, and Gentle Dental Care has created a kid-friendly atmosphere where younger patients can feel safe and relaxed during their dental treatments.
With a change in leadership, Gentle Dental Care's Copperfield location is embodying a new approach to compassionate care. With a new office manager at the helm and an expanded dental staff, Gentle Dental Care is continuously upping its efforts to provide exemplary care for its patients.
Gentle Dental Care is a family practice with seven locations throughout the greater Houston area. With highly trained dental professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, Gentle Dental Care specializes in providing friendly, high-quality treatment. To learn more, contact the office at (281) 855 - 1100, or email them at 529gentledental@gmail.com.
