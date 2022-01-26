HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Northern is a proactive and decisive leader who has successfully advanced affordable housing initiatives with his expansive knowledge, personal commitment and professional integrity," says LaRence Snowden, Chairman of HHA Board of Commissioners. "I'm confident he will guide the agency with forward-thinking, people-first leadership as we strive to build upon our mission to improve lives by providing quality, affordable housing options and promoting education and economic self-sufficiency."
A demonstrated leader in the affordable housing sector, Northern is the current president of Public Housing Authorities Directors Association, an organization of 1,900 member housing agencies representing more than 1.9 million low-income housing units throughout the U.S. In his previous role as Executive Director and CEO of the Housing Authority of Champaign County in Illinois, he was appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to the State Housing Task Force, and he was elected to the Illinois Housing Council's Board of Directors. Northern was also invited to participate in a White House Convening on the proposed HUD smoke-free rule in the nation's public housing with HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and other highly notable leaders in 2016.
"I'm honored to lead HHA in its efforts to ensure more Houstonians have access to quality affordable housing and beneficial programs that address the City's immediate and long-term housing needs," says Northern. "My dedication to the success of the agency and its employees, and to fostering collaborative relationships with elected officials, local businesses and community leaders is without equal from enhancing the availability of quality affordable housing to developing mixed-income communities that expand opportunities for low-income and workforce clients."
Northern will begin in Houston in late February.
ABOUT HHA:
Houston Housing Authority (HHA) provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program as well as another 5,700 living in 25 public housing and tax credit developments around the city. HHA also administers one of the nation's largest voucher program exclusively serving homeless veterans. To learn more about HHA, its services, programs and job opportunities visit http://www.housingforhouston.com.
