MILWAUKEE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an AAEA Session taking place at the 2022 ASSA Annual Meeting "Climate Change and Agricultural Production", three studies ask about the consequences of arbitrarily selecting a time period to aggregate the weather variables for the study of weather impact on agriculture; what the historical relationship between local weather and dairy farm profits; and how long term changes to climate conditions be incorporated into measures of agricultural productivity?
- On the Timing of Relevant Weather Conditions in Agriculture
Zhiyun Li, Cornell University
Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, Cornell University
- Climate Change Impacts on Pastoral-Farm Profits and Productivity in New Zealand
Kendon Bell, Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research
Simone Pieralli, Massey University
- A Productivity Indicator for Adaptation to Climate Change
Moriah Bostian, Lewis and Clark College
Rolf Fare, Oregon State University
Shawna Grosskopf, Oregon State University
Bradley Barnhart, National Council for Air and Stream Improvement, Inc.
Sophia Lochner, University of Virginia
If you are interested in viewing this virtual session on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3:45 – 5:45 pm Eastern, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.
