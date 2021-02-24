NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Social Justice Action Academy hosts its next "Courageous Conversation" webinar – "How Inclusion Powers the Economy" – with Dr. Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Atlanta Fed on March 3. The webinar will focus on the link between racial and economic inequality, particularly regarding the impact limited educational and occupational opportunities can have on the lives of many underserved communities.
Firm Co-President Ernest L. Greer will provide opening remarks to the online discussion, which will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. Firm Shareholder and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Nikki Lewis Simon will moderate.
"We are living in a time like no other, where we are navigating a unique trifecta: trying economic times, issues of race relations, and a global pandemic, all of which are placing unique challenges on all communities," Simon said. "Dr. Bostic, as the leader of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, is uniquely positioned and understands the tangible cost of the impact of systemic racism on the economy. Our hope is that this Courageous Conversation helps others to understand the power of inclusivity and see a path forward, moving from knowledge to action on the road to positive economic mobility."
The Social Justice Action Academy, a key element of Greenberg Traurig's Social, Racial, Economic Justice Plan, aims to educate attorneys, business staff and the broader community on matters of race, justice, and equity. By facilitating and encouraging conversations about these topics, the goal is to drive forward meaningful change consistent with the firm's action plan.
Dr. Bostic is the 15th president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He is responsible for all the Bank's activities, including monetary policy, bank supervision and regulation, and payment services. He is a participant on the Federal Open Market Committee, the monetary policymaking body of the Federal Reserve System. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta serves the Sixth Federal Reserve District, which covers Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, and parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
Simon, a commercial litigator based in the firm's Miami office, has more than 21 years of experience as an attorney. In her capacity as Greenberg Traurig's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Simon designs and guides strategic initiatives and programs to deepen firmwide diversity and inclusion efforts that further enrich client engagements and community investments. Her role is indicative of, and integral to, Greenberg Traurig's core values of collaboration and inclusion.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certification, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: DRIVES Twitter: @GT_Drives
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
