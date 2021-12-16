MILWAUKEE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a dual shock affecting both supply and demand for agricultural and food products. Measures to control the spread of the disease involved many supply-chain-related activities, including production, processing, logistics, and retailing. Border and travel restrictions have led to shortages in agricultural labor, limited access to inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, lower capacity in the food processing industry, and challenged the distribution of food products. At the same time, significant reductions in income, restrictions on the movement of people, and the closure of restaurants and food services induced rapid changes in food consumption patterns.
In the AAEA session at ASSA 2022 "COVID-19, Agricultural Markets, and Trade" the papers use frontier research methods to investigate the link between Covid-19, agricultural markets, and trade.
- Has Global Agricultural Trade Been Resilient Under Coronavirus (COVID-19)? Findings from an Econometric Assessment
Shawn Arita, USDA Office of the Chief Economist
Jason H. Grant, Virginia Tech
Sharon Sydow, USDA Office of the Chief Economist
Jayson Beckman, USDA Economic Research Service
- Covid-19 Trade Actions and Their Impact on the Agricultural and Food Sector
Soojung Ahn, University of Connecticut
Sandro Steinbach, University of Connecticut
- Seafood Supply and Demand Disruptions: The Covid-19 Pandemic and Shrimp
Ly Nguyen, University of Florida
Andrew Schmitz, University of Florida
The three papers provide new insights on Covid-19, agricultural markets, and trade that complement one another not only in terms of the issues studied but also in terms of methodology. This session at 2022 ASSA meeting will be on January 8 from 12:15 pm -2:15 pm Eastern, and promises to stimulate a lively discussion.
If you are interested viewing this session with a free Press & Media Registration, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.
