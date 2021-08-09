LOS ANGELES, August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The growth of technology and its need, especially in a socially distanced world, has created a new era of digitization. As a result, technology is truly changing how we live and do business, from connecting people worldwide to creating world-class solutions to pervasive human problems.
Witnessing how technology has solved problems for most businesses, companies big or small, irrespective of their industry, are steadily embracing technological solutions to their problems.
Building custom software solutions that address the unique needs of each business has thus become a growing part of most companies' business plans. But, unfortunately, how to build these solutions is where most companies falter, as there are thousands of software development vendors providing similar services across the globe.
Software Finder will conduct a free webinar titled " How to select a Custom Software Development Partner for your business?" on Tue, September 14, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PDT.
In the webinar, panel experts will cover topics such as:
- Outlining business requirements & tips to avoid roadblocks
- Pros & Cons of Hiring in-house development or Outsourcing to a third party
- Understands per hour development costs + Pricing Models
- Best options for after-sales & maintenance services
- Identify what value-added services can a software development partner offer
Seats are limited, so you are encouraged to act early. It will be an hour-long webinar chock-full of valuable insights and a 15-minute Q&A at the end. Register now!
Registrants will also receive a free consultation with Software Finder advisors to help find the right software company for their business. You can also contact software Finder consultants by calling their helpline directly at 661 384 7070.
Software Finder is a B2B company that aids businesses in maneuvering their journey of buying software. Its network includes 3000 + product listings, more than 100,000 genuine user reviews, and 100 buying consultants that help businesses in their buying journey.
