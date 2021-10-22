WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HP Change, a Winnipeg-based organization that facilitates programming between students & employers, announces that it has acquired digital learning program LinkedInForStudents.com effective October 2021. LinkedInForStudents.com, yet to launch, has developed a digital course, along with several other relevant digital tools & resources designed to provide students with a comprehensive system for achieving success on LinkedIn as they transition into the workforce.
"In LinkedInForStudents.com, we have acquired a valuable solution for students to leverage the power of LinkedIn for career and mentorship purposes," said HP Change Founder and Managing Director, Scott Angus. "We're about equipping students with a tool chest of resources for their career and community development - and this acquisition is a huge part of that."
LinkedInForStudents.com is a project developed by Arman Iranpour, an entrepreneur and business development professional based in Toronto, Canada. The project, initiated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with millions of students studying & graduating from home, was initially just a collection of curated resources and sharing first-hand experiences of personal successes on LinkedIn. Within several months, the project flourished and the development of a more comprehensive program was underway.
"With the right playbook and mindset, LinkedIn can be an astonishingly powerful tool for students, graduates and young professionals. Unfortunately, there's a real lack of education around how emerging leaders can leverage LinkedIn to fuel or progress in their careers," said Arman Iranpour, Founder of LinkedInForStudents.com. "Given our history of working together, I felt that this initiative would resonate deeply with Scott & his community and very quickly we were able to find alignment. HP Change truly understands the need for this category of education and is the perfect organization to expand the impact of the program going forward."
At a time where opportunities for students to network in-person have been effectively non-existent, job markets remain competitive and workforce recruitment is becoming increasingly social/digital, now more than ever before students & recent graduates are looking for ways to stand out and attract meaningful opportunities.
"Students, more than ever, are realizing the power of building their personal brand, especially on online platforms like LinkedIn," says Angus. "We're excited about integrating LinkedInForStudents.com into our offering as it aligns with our strategic vision - being a source for relevant, skill-building content. We've always prided ourselves on uncovering the true needs of students and delivering practical solutions for them. This helps us do just that."
HP Change plans to fold the digital learning program, along with its digital assets, tools and resources into its own programming and online education initiatives come 2022, enhancing the HP Change community experience.
About HP Change:
HP Change empowers emerging leaders to make the difference they want to make. By integrating employers into education in a better way, we're creating the environment for meaningful relationships to be built. Employers work alongside HP Change to provide valuable experience to students and reap the internal benefits associated with these experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.hpchange.com.
About LinkedInForStudents.com:
LinkedInForStudents.com is a digital program designed to help students better leverage the power of LinkedIn. The digital course (along with the included resources/tools) provides students with a comprehensive system for achieving success on LinkedIn — whether that's building their network, finding their voice or advancing in their career through employment or promotion. To learn more, visit http://www.linkedinforstudents.com.
