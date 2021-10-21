FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BARE International today announced a new client partnership with HP as their Customer Experience Research provider for valuable brand data. BARE International is thrilled to be selected to partner with HP in providing insights that will allow them to make actionable decisions and ultimately provide an excellent experience for their customers. Their program includes working with over 70 countries, supporting 12 languages, across five BARE International offices worldwide.
"Working alongside BARE's partners at HP has been an exceptional experience," states program account manager Nicholas Hoard. "They are detail-oriented and able to skillfully manage the numerous complexities of their program."
"HP's precision combined with BARE's talent for innovation and problem solving has enabled us to launch a program across several dozen countries around the globe."
About BARE International: BARE International sets the industry standard as the largest independent provider of customer experience research, data, and analytics for companies worldwide. Founded in 1987, BARE International is a family-owned business with global capabilities providing unmatched service and supporting businesses in over twenty industries.
BARE is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Fairfax, Virginia with ten offices around the world. On any given day, BARE International is doing business for clients in more than 150 countries, completing more than 50,000 evaluations/audits each month. To learn more about BARE International's customer experience research services and their dedicated field force of evaluators, visit http://www.bareinternational.com
About HP: The history of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise is intertwined with the history of Silicon Valley—a fertile stretch of land north of San Jose, California. Today the area is known worldwide as a center for innovation, where companies have changed the world through technological advances. But when Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard met in the 1930s at Stanford University, the valley was largely agricultural, with orchards and farms dotting the hills. Bill and Dave's success transformed the landscape and the culture of the area, so much so that the small garage on Addison Avenue in Palo Alto where the two first cemented their partnership has been designated a historical landmark, the "Birthplace of Silicon Valley."
Today, HPE is a global, edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service company built to transform business by helping connect, protect, analyze, and act on data and applications wherever they live. Their purpose is to advance the way people live and work. To learn more about Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and their mission to earn customer respect and loyalty by consistently providing the highest quality and value, visit http://www.hpe.com
Media Contact
Kristen Appel, BARE International, +1 8002966699, kappel@bareinternational.com
SOURCE BARE International