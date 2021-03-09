MILWAUKEE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., today released its fourth annual HSA Bank Health & Wealth Index℠, a report that explores trends in consumer financial and physical health.
A total of 2,000 U.S. adults were surveyed about their health plan enrollment status, health practices, ability to pay for healthcare, and confidence in their own health and wealth. Each consumer received a combined health and wealth score between zero and 100. The average consumer was found to be moderately engaged in their health and wealth with an average index score of 57.4, increasing from 56.4 in 2020, highlighting that Americans are effectively navigating challenges due to the pandemic.
The survey revealed that 89 percent of consumers agree that their health insurance plan helps them get the medical services needed while managing costs, which has been of critical importance during the pandemic. The survey also found that more than half of respondents accessed healthcare through telehealth in the last year, providing access to care without leaving the safety and comfort of home.
HSA Bank has been running this survey annually for the past four years, giving these insights context and depth.
Key findings from the 2021 HSA Bank Health & Wealth Index℠ revealed:
- Future financial preparedness for older Americans is a concern.
30 percent of respondents 55 and older never save for future medical expenses.
- Employers should focus on education surrounding healthcare costs.
The survey showed that Generation Z continues to be the least educated about their plan costs, followed by millennials, Generation X, and baby boomers.
- The pandemic led to a renewed interest in lifestyle changes.
82 percent of respondents agreed that they made lifestyle changes to improve their health in the past year, including 80 percent of those 65 and older.
- Americans are still wary of in-person appointments.
The percentage of those receiving preventive health services and screenings decreased dramatically.
"This was an unprecedented year for employers and employees alike. We're encouraged to see that employees stayed positive with their health and wealth engagement, but we also see opportunities for employers to update their healthcare offerings," said Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "HSA Bank works with employers every day on revisions to plans, such as adding wellness incentives, promoting preventive care and adjusting educational initiatives to account for virtual engagement. We're excited to see how we can help employers continue to improve engagement using the tools and resources we offer."
To more broadly share insights on key findings, HSA Bank will hold a webinar on Tuesday, March 23 at 2 p.m. CT, titled "New Opportunities: Harnessing the Momentum of Health and Wealth Engagement" offering demographic and behavioral insights on health and wealth engagement that can help employers make decisions for healthcare benefits. To register, please click here.
The full report is available to view online at hsabank.com/index2021report.
About the Study:
A survey of more than 2,000 randomly selected U.S. adults ages 18+ was conducted in November 2020 in order to gauge physical and financial health across the country. It was designed to provide participants with an overall health and wealth consumer index score. The survey was commissioned by HSA Bank and executed by a third-party organization. The margin of error for this sample size is +/- 2.18 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. Smaller subgroups have larger margins of error.
About HSA Bank:
At HSA Bank, we're working toward a world where everyone is empowered to save for a healthy future. By providing the right tools and resources, we make it simple for our 3 million members nationwide to maximize their savings for healthcare and long-term goals. As a leader in health accounts for over two decades, we continue to innovate. Our offerings in the healthcare savings space drive down healthcare costs, increase access, and assist with decision-making for consumers, health plans, partners, and advisors. As of December 31, 2020, HSA Bank had $10.0 billion in total footings comprising $7.1 billion in deposit balances and $2.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. To learn more, visit hsabank.com.
Media Contact:
Webster Bank
(203) 578-2610
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsa-bank-health-and-wealth-indexsm-reveals-americans-remain-engaged-continue-to-adapt-to-challenges-despite-ongoing-pandemic-301243669.html
SOURCE HSA Bank